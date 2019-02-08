‘Aquaman’ Passes ‘Suicide Squad’ at Domestic Box Office

It has been nearly two months since Aquaman was released in theaters, but it’s still a box office force. The movie continues to make money, and most recently surpassed Suicide Squad on the domestic box office ranking.

According to Gitesh Pandya, founder and editor of BoxOfficeGuru.com, the James Wan-directed film is expected to continue climbing the ranks this month.

#Aquaman finished week 7 with $6.5M over the past 7 days raising its domestic #boxoffice total to $325.2M surpassing #SuicideSquad. Now ranks #60 on all-time list and #3 among #DCEU films behind #WonderWoman & #BatmanvSuperman. Will pass #BvS by #PresidentsDay. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) February 8, 2019

While it’s got a ways to go before beating Wonder Woman in North America (which earned $412,563,408), the movie has topped every single DCEU film in the worldwide box office, currently holding strong as the 22nd highest grossing film of all time and the 8th highest grossing superhero film of all time. Last month, the movie surpassed The Dark Knight Rises after it reached the $1 billion mark. Currently, Aquaman has made a total of $1,109,142,644 worldwide.

Last month, the film’s star, Jason Momoa, thanked fans for making Aquaman such a huge success.

“Mahalo everyone for making Aquaman the number one movie in the world,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you guys. I’m so proud of this movie and everyone that worked on it CHEEEEEHUUUUUUUU Aloha.”

In addition to making lots of money for DC, Aquaman has also gotten a lot of fairly positive reactions. It currently has a 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, which may not be a groundbreaking number, but it certainly beats Justice League‘s 40%, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s 27%, and Suicide Squad‘s 27%. Only Wonder Woman out-performed the movie with a 93% rating.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.