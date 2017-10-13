Patrick Williams Wraps Filming On Aquaman Movie

Most DC fans might be focused on the upcoming Justice League film, but there are many more exciting projects still being worked on, like the James Wan-directed Aquaman. That film just got a little closer to completion, as the director posted a tweet saying that Patrick Wilson has wrapped filming the picture.

After 115-days of photography, that’s a wrap on @patrickwilson73. Thank you for accompanying us on this aquatic adventure. — James Wan (@creepypuppet) October 13, 2017

Wilson may have finished filming his involvement on the picture, but it’s tough to say when the production as a whole will wrap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the film, Wilson plays Orm, Aquaman‘s villainous half-brother. This film marks the fourth collaboration between Wan and Wilson, as the two clearly have a deep respect and admiration for one another.

“I’m completely biased with James Wan, who I’ve done four films with — knowing that he’s at the helm and knowing what he … can do and what he will do, I’ll do anything with him,” Wilson revealed to WBT Radio following news of his casting.

Their previous collaborations were horror films, which didn’t go all-in on the CGI effects that are required with big superhero films. The opportunity to embrace those technologies was one of the draws of the project.

“What’s gonna be interesting is there hasn’t been the technology to back up the storytelling, I guess, for Aquaman, until now,” Wilson pointed out.

This wasn’t the only exciting element of the project, as Aquaman’s somewhat obscurity in the public’s eye meant an opportunity to explore an altogether new narrative.

“I think the lure of Aquaman [is] because he hasn’t been overexposed on screen,” Wilson confessed. “And I don’t know Jason — I can’t wait to meet him. I was a huge fan even from the first episode of Game of Thrones, so I’m in — I’m in with him, and he’s gonna be fantastic.”

Aquaman is set to open in theaters December 21, 2018. Fans can get a look at Aquaman well before then when Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.