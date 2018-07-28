‘Aquaman’ Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Spoiled

It looks like Aquaman will continue a tradition from Suicide Squad and Justice League, including the time-honored superhero movie staple: the post-credits scene.

A new report from Discussing Film indicates that Aquaman will have a stinger after the credits, and it’s rumored to be setting up one of the movie’s villains for a greater role moving forward in the DC cinematic universe.

From our sources, we can confirm that Warner Bros’ next DC film, Aquaman, which will splash into cinemas on December 21st, will currently include a post credits scene featuring Randall Park’s Dr. Stephen Shin and Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Black Manta and setting up Black Manta for a larger villainous role in potential Aquaman sequels.

It sounds like Randall Park has positioned himself to have good roles moving forward in both DC and Marvel’s cinematic universes, especially after his humorous turn as Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Hopefully Dr. Shin survives his encounter with Black Manta, who will likely play a key part in a potential Aquaman sequel.

We knew that Black Manta would not be the main villain of the movie, but we’re still hopeful he has a substantial role and isn’t just the “Boba Fett of Aquaman,” or something similar.

The main villain will instead be played by Patrick Wilson, who takes the role of Aquaman’s brother Orm AKA Ocean Master. But nevertheless, Black Manta’s conflict with Arthur Curry will serve to kick of the series of events that brings Aquaman against his brother.

ComicBook.com caught up with Yahya Abdul Mateen II during our visit to the set of Aquaman, where he teased what fans could expect for the future conflict.

“We meet Black Manta at a time where … he’s riding on high. He’s just come off of his wind, and there’s a changing of the guards, so to speak,” said Mateen. “And then, this guy, Aquaman, comes in, and crashes the party…. so, we meet him at a time when he’s just, he’s on top and then, bam, immediately, an event happens, and he’s at the bottom… And then, from then on, you know, ‘It’s Aquaman’s fault!’ He has very little else to live for, and so it becomes that revenge story.”

It sounds like they’re taking a page straight out of the comic books, as DC Comics writer Geoff Johns previously intimated.

We’ll find out if this report of a post-credits scene has any merit when Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.