Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Star Dolph Lundgren Promises the DC Comics Sequel Is Even Better

Actor Dolph Lundgren has given fans an update on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, calling the sequel even better than the 2018 film starring Jason Momoa. Lundgren starred in the first Aquaman as King Nereus, ruler of the Xebel underwater kingdom and father to Amber Heard’s Mera. He’s reprising his role for Aquaman 2 while also finding time to direct the independent film Castle Falls with Scott Adkins set to appear as well. While discussing Castle Falls, the director’s cut of Rocky IV, and Creed II, Lundgren talked up the improvements of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from its predecessor.

“That whole picture is just a class act,” Lundgren told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everybody from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this one is better. I think the script is stronger and it’s more exciting. The technology has moved forward in four years, so I was really pleased to be a part of it. James Wan is just going to blow everybody away again by this tremendous world that he creates. He’s involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it’s going to be great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hearing how the technology is better than it was in 2018 is no small feat, considering how Aquaman contained stunning visuals, especially during the War for Atlantis action sequences. Watching Arthur Curry lead an army against Orm (Patrick Wilson)’s forces was a spectacle to behold. A big part of that success came from filmmaker James Wan, who is returning to helm the sequel.

Lundgren shared a set photo to confirm his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom status back in October. The photo showed the actor in the shoulder-length red hair worn by King Nereus with a caption that also hyped up the film: “Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it!”

A special look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released at DC FanDome. The video went behind the scenes of the DC superhero flick, which also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, and Vincent Regan as King Atlan of Atlantis. “We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa previously told Fandango about the Aquaman sequel set after Justice League. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].”

What do you think of Dolph Lundgren’s reaction to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!