‘Aquaman’ Star Says There’s a Publicity Plan for Releasing Trailer

With just under seven months until DC’s Aquaman movie hits theaters, the lack of a trailer, poster, or any promotional material whatsoever has fans a little concerned. While it may be bothersome that nothing from the film has been released yet, it sounds like the wait is all just part of the plan.

Over the weekend, a fan tweeted at Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who plays Black Manta in the film, asking him if he would reveal when the trailer is going to be releasing online. The actor quickly denied the request, claiming that even just hinting at the release date could ruin the plans that are in place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If I did that it would RUIN EVERYTHING,” Abdul-Mateen wrote on Twitter. “EVERYTHING! It’d kill the publicity plan. You’ll be excited for maybe 30 minutes, then you’d have nothing to look forward to. You’d just be waiting again. So…No. I won’t tell you.”

If I did that it would RUIN EVERYTHING. EVERYTHING! It’d kill the entire publicity plan. You’ll be excited for maybe 30 minutes, then you’d have nothing to look forward to. You’d just be waiting again. So… No. I won’t tell you. 😀 https://t.co/Bh08FMCqpB — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) May 19, 2018

There’s been no indication as to what kind of unveiling Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are planning for Aquaman, but the first footage is likely coming soon. The movie is set to arrive on December 21st, so there is only a limited about of time for the trailer to be released if the studio is planning a standard advertising rollout.

At this point, there are a couple of solid options for the release of the first trailer over the next couple of months. Warner Bros. is releasing the Sandra Bullock-led Ocean’s 8 in June, and the DC animated film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies at the end of July. There’s also the idea that the first footage could debut at San Diego Comic-Con in the middle of July.

For now, there’s no public plan for the debut of the Aquaman trailer, but we probably won’t have to wait too much longer. The footage has already been shown to audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month.

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa and directed by James Wan, is set to hit theaters on December 21st.