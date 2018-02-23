‘Aquaman’ Trailer Rumored To Debut Soon

With Justice League in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on Aquaman, and now we know when the first trailer is likely to hit.

According to a report by Revenge of the Fans, it seems Warner Bros. is planning on pulling back the curtain on Aquaman at this year’s Wonder Con. It is likely to be during a Warner Bros. panel, which will be taking place between March 23 and March 25.

Aquaman is the only DC film on the slate for 2018, and expectations are high for the James Wan-directed project. Early test screenings of the film are coming back positive, and it could be just the win that DC needs to get back the momentum it gained with the well-received Wonder Woman film.

Fans were introduced to Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa) in Justice League, and like in that film the hero in Aquaman is not the King of Atlantis that some expect from the comics.

“It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up,” Momoa said. “Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch Star Wars and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him.”

Fans will have a much better understanding of just who the character is after this film, a project that has largely been left alone by the studio after the cluster that was Justice League and Suicide Squad in regards of post-production and editing.

“You’re gonna understand where he came from. What happened to his mother, what happened to his father. Sometimes he saved people and sometimes he lost people. His human side didn’t understand how to handle that. When we do get to the solo film, you’re gonna see the man who learned how to accept responsibility and becomes King. The Aquaman in this film isn’t quite Aquaman yet.”

Aquaman sails into theaters on December 21.