‘Aquaman’s Amber Heard And Jason Momoa Lead IMDb’s STARMeter

Aquaman has been quite successful for the studio, but it’s also rocketed Amber Heard and now Jason Momoa to the top of IMDB’s STARmeter.

IMDB previously revealed that Heard, who plays Mera in Aquaman, now sits at the #1 spot on the STARmeter. Now though she is joined by Aquaman himself Jason Momoa, who sits in the #2 spot. Other names rounding out the top five are Elizabeth Lail, Will Poulter, and Rosa Salazar.

IMDB says the STARmeter rankings “provide a snapshot of who’s popular based on the searches of millions of IMDb users. Updated weekly, these rankings also graph the popularity of people over time and determine which events affect public awareness.” It makes sense then that with Aquaman pulling in huge box office numbers over its first three weeks that these two stars would find their spots among the top.

Here’s the full top ten at the moment.

1. Amber Heard

2. Jason Momoa

3. Elizabeth Lail

4. Will Poulter

5. Rosa Salazar

6. Sandra Bullock

7. Hailee Steinfeld

8. Trevante Rhodes

9. Halston Sage

10. Emily Blunt

Heard was thrilled with the news of taking the top spot of the rankings, saying “Just…wow! How cool is that? No words. Thank you!!”

Initially Heard wasn’t so sure about taking the Mera part, but she knew she could get behind the character after checking out one specific sequence in the comics.

“So I read the comic book and I remember being an adult woman sitting in a nail salon reading a comic book..A..that’s kind of weird,” Heard told ET. “B, I remember the first scene I read in this comic. Mera, my character, and her male counterpart Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, they are in the comic book version they’ve just saved the town from some aquatic disaster, hurricane or something to that effect, and as the townspeople and civilians are picking up pieces of their life they look and say it’s Aquaman! They look to Mera and they’re like ‘who are you? Is that Aquawoman? And she stops what she’s doing and she says ‘I have my own name. I’m not Aquawoman. I have my own name. My name is Mera. And I was like (snaps), I can get behind that woman.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.