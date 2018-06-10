‘Arrow’ Star Teases Oliver and Diggle’s Reunion

Arrow‘s sixth season ended with a major status change for Team Arrow when Oliver Queen was taken off to prison in exchange for help stopping Ricardo Diaz. However, one of the show’s stars doesn’t think Oliver will be away from the team for long.

In an appearance at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, Australia this weekend, David Ramsey told fans that he expected that his character, John Diggle, and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) would be reunited sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know they’ll get back together soon,” Ramsey said. “My man can’t stay away from me too long. My boo boo gotta come home.”

Ramsey’s assertion that Oliver and Dig can’t stay apart for too long has, thus far, been true on Arrow. Even when Oliver and Diggle had a major falling out — including a physical fight — when Oliver took the Green Arrow mantle back from Diggle, among other deeper-seated issues, the pair came back together in time for the season finale as they took on Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) together. Before Oliver was taken away by the feds, the pair appeared to mend their relationship as friends as well as Oliver made his amends with the whole team knowing that he would soon be behind bars.

However, this time Oliver’s in a Supermax prison. Getting Diggle and Oliver back together won’t be as simple as soul searching and heartfelt apology. Not only is getting out of prison a tricky situation, but Oliver’s absence will leave the team even more exposed to danger, especially since Diaz was knocked down at the end of season six, not taken out. He survived — and has his Longbow Hunters with him. Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity) teased last month that Diaz may pose a major threat next season.

“We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops,” Rickards said. “In terms of keeping [Felicity] safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

With Diaz a real threat, here’s to hoping that Ramsey’s right and Diggle and Oliver get back together quickly next season.

Arrow will return for its seventh season, airing Mondays at 9/8c following Legends of Tomorrow on The CW this fall.