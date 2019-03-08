‘Arrow’ Fans React to Final Season Announcement

Kicking off in 2012, Arrow has become one of the biggest forces in superhero storytelling, resulting in various other DC Comics properties making their way to the small screen to extend the established universe in new and exciting ways. Star Stephen Amell took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming eighth season would be its last.

“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall,” the actor shared. “There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were stunned by the news, as it came unexpectedly, resulting in a massive outpouring of support all across social media.

Check out what fans are saying about the announcement and don’t miss Arrow‘s final season this fall.

Poetic Justice

and it’s almost been three years since we found out laurel was dying…POETIC JUSTICE pic.twitter.com/mPDS1EMMAS — ARROW IS DEAD (@noraallens) March 6, 2019

A Lot to Miss

Here is what I will miss on #Arrow :

-William Queen

-Diggle, Felcity and Oliver (The Original Team Arrow)

-Roy Harper (@ColtonLHaynes )

-Thea Queen

-Arrowverse Crossovers

-pretty much everything — Jasmine ?? #Kingdom #SaveShadowhunters (@darth38) March 6, 2019

The End of Oliver?

Oliver is going to die in Crisis on Infinith earth due to his pact with the monitor ?????? I knew it #Arrow — Elodie Swan Salvatore ?? ❤⭐⭐ (@ESwanSalvatore) March 6, 2019

Heart Hurts

I watched #Arrow for 8 years when the final season rolls around and even tho I bitched a lot about it, my heart freaking hurts ??? — martina. (@bisexuaIsmoak) March 6, 2019

Add Another Spinoff

#Arrow is ending. They better get Laurel and Dinah over into a new Birds of Prey spinoff ASAP. pic.twitter.com/MRM8G6synB — DATVParty (@TVPartyPlanner) March 6, 2019

Not Ready

Even if we knew Arrow was ending with season 8 it hurts so bad. Like even if the show was getting on my nerves a couple of times, I wasn’t ready to say goodbye !!!! ???? #Arrow pic.twitter.com/qNh1901TyH — Deli (@Dellylove95) March 6, 2019

Need Sedation

That felt like a knife through the chest. I’m not ready to say goodbye to Arrow ??? pic.twitter.com/8uWe5IEvI6 — Alex (@amellsarrrow) March 6, 2019

Unexpected Reaction

I’m really really sad right now oh my god… Arrow had offered me an outlet and helped me the past 5 years It’s going to be tough moving on — Pallavi. (@themediumplace) March 6, 2019

I didn’t know I’d cry when I heard the news but I legitimately can’t help it. Saying goodbye to Felicity Smoak, Oliver Queen, and John Diggle is going to be rough — Pallavi. (@themediumplace) March 6, 2019

The Beginning of the End

The final last season of CW Arrow is this fall and apparently ten episodes.



Hope it’s the same for CW Flash, it’s time to take it to the back shed, and just end it. It hurts as a fan but enough is enough. — Plathanos ??? (@SavinTheBees) March 6, 2019

Its Time Had Come