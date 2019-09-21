Arrow Final Season Episode Titles Are Bad News for Oliver Queen

The final season of Arrow is quickly approaching and will bring the show to a close after 8 seasons. It’s going out with a bang though, as it will be tightly connected to this year’s big CW crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. The 10 episode season is still surrounded in quite a bit of mystery, but thanks to SpoilerTV we do know a few of the later episode titles, giving us an indication of what those episodes will revolve around and what Oliver Queen’s final journey will look like. The three-episode titles are Prochnost (8.05), Reset (8.06), and Purgatory (8.07), and those open up quite a few questions.

The first title, Prochnost, is actually the Russian word for endurance or durability (via CBR). The word has been mentioned several times throughout the show’s life, and hopefully means that Anatoly Knyazev will be making an appearance, as the two have had quite the interesting friendship over the years.

The second title, Reset, perhaps refers to Oliver coming to a new understanding with an old nemesis or former friend, but if the next episode’s title is any indication, perhaps it also means that this is where Oliver dies.

Only 3 more to go… pic.twitter.com/HXyg4XEPfg — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) September 20, 2019

That’s because the title of the next episode is Purgatory, and can be taken in both a literal or metaphorical sense. This could have nothing to do with him actually being in Purgatory, but that doesn’t mean it won’t. If not, it could just mean he’s stuck somewhere trying to figure things out before heading into the final episodes of the season.

In any case, we’re excited to see what’s going to happen to both Oliver and the rest of the Arrow crew in season 10, and so is showrunner Beth Schwartz, who shared a photo of the front of the script with the caption “Only 3 more to go…”

You can find the official description for the upcoming season below.

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.

Arrow Season 8 premieres on The CW on October 15th.