Arrow EP Teases Future of Other Characters After the Series Ends

The CW’s Arrowverse will undergo a major change early next year, when Arrow wraps up its run after eight seasons. Given the ever-evolving nature of the Arrowverse, it sounds like some of the show’s supporting characters might not be completely gone once the flagship show comes to an end. ComicBook.com was on hand during Arrow‘s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, where the cast and crew were asked whether surviving Arrow characters will be folded into any of the other Arrowverse shows. As consulting producer Marc Guggenheim revealed, the possibility of that is definitely being discussed, but the focus is currently on Arrow’s finale and the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

“We’re always talking about it.” producer Marc Guggenheim explained. “Like, those conversations are always being had. There is nothing that, you know, has gone so far down the road that we’ve, you know — I wouldn’t certainly not going to announce it here. But all the showrunners talk, and stuff like that comes up all the time.”

“Right now, honestly, like, I think, you know, as far as Beth and the other showrunners of the shows, everyone is focused on launching their seasons, getting their season premieres finished, getting ready for the crossover.” Guggenheim added. “Everything sort of post-Arrow‘s life, you know, we’re going to have those conversations, but further down the road.”

Guggenheim expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with ComicBook.com last month, and elaborated on what those potential avenues could be.

“There’s always a chance.” Guggenheim explained. “Especially since this has now become this huge universe. We have all these different places we can go, different ways we can tell stories. And the thing I always – and I’ve been saying this for a few years now, because it’s been a universe for a few years now – whenever an actor leaves the show, I always say ‘It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.’ Because we have all these different avenues available to us, between time travel and parallel universes and animated — you name it, we’ve got all these different avenues, which is a nice thing to be able to explore.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.

