Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Rodgers Shares Photo From Her Final Day of Directing

Arrow‘s final ten episodes are set to bring about a lot of firsts for the show, including series star Katie Cassidy Rodgers making her directorial debut on the season’s third episode. While fans will still have to wait a bit to see her directorial debut, which is titled “Leap of Faith”, she recently took to social media to share a look behind-the-scenes. In a photo, which you can check out below, Cassidy Rodgers can be seen hugging series star Stephen Amell on the final day of her directing the episode.

It was incredible. Thank you for wearing the “hood” for me Stephen… oh and 803 LOOKS DOPE! 🖤 #TB to @stephenamell congratulating me on my final day of directing. @cw_arrow @thecw @wbpictures #BLESSED pic.twitter.com/CWhMU6tuq4 — Katie Cassidy Rodgers (@MzKatieCassidy) September 4, 2019

“I would really like to congratulate Katie,” Amell said on social media late last month. “This was her first episode directing and she did a really, really lovely job. She doesn’t like to do a lot of takes, which I like. In general, I’m sure it can be really intimidating but she gave a lot to the actors and was really positive and frankly, put me in a position where I wanted to deliver a good performance for her… She’ll direct again! She was really great.”

Coincidentally, the title of Cassidy Rodgers’ episode matches a 1992 Bruce Springsteen song of the same name, whose catalog Arrow likes to draw inspiration from for its penultimate episodes. This is the second non-penultimate Arrow episode to share a name with a Springsteen title, outside of Season 2’s “The Promise”.

While it’s unclear exactly what “Leap of Faith” will be about, the fact that Cassidy Rodgers mentions Amell wearing “the Hood” in her tweet is certainly interesting. The season is supposedly paying homage to key moments from Arrow‘s history, so there’s a chance that the episode could call back to Oliver’s early days as a vigilante in Season 1 and Season 2.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” series star Stephen Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

Cassidy Rodgers initially broke the news about her directorial debut during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“Throughout the years I always have wanted to, and I just started shadowing more and shadowing more, and I recently did the Warner Bros. directors’ program, which was incredible,” Cassidy Rodgers revealed at the time. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to direct all you!”

Cassidy Rodgers isn’t the only Arrowverse actress to step behind the camera this season, with Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz, and The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker all doing the same on their respective shows.

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.