Reading the ‘Arrow’ Season Finale Was a Hair-Raising Experience for Stephen Amell

Ahead of its last season later this year, production continues on the remaining few episodes of Arrow Season Seven. The cast just received their copies of the script to this year’s Arrow season finale and according to series star Stephen Amell, it must be quite the episode. The actor took to Twitter to share a picture of his arm full of goosebumps.

After tonight’s episode “Inheritance” debuts, five episodes remain in the season, including the finale which is set to air Monday, May 13th. Just last month, Amell revealed in a heartfelt social media post that Arrow would end with an abbreviated ten-episode eighth season. Though it has yet to be confirmed, the show will likely end as a result of “Crisis on Infinite Earth,” a crossover event shaping up to be the biggest in the history of the Arrowverse.

Just read the season finale. pic.twitter.com/l6tVbbY5y9 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 25, 2019

“Last but not least, to the people that are watching this right now — to the people who have populated my social media channels over the last seven years. I have made countless friends, I have been able to tell so many stories, I have been able to facilitate great moments for people because they’re a fan of the Green Arrow,” Amell said. “I’ll miss that a great deal, but something tells me, even when I’m done, I won’t be gone. If you’ve watched the Arrowverse, you should understand that.”

Though the crew behind the show reportedly considered carrying on the show without Amell, producers Greg Berlanti, Beth Schwartz, and Marc Guggenheim decided with Warner Bros. Television and The CW to end the series on a high note with Amell included. As of now, it’s still too far out to guess when the last Arrow season will make its way to The CW.

Arrow airs Monday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

