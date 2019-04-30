Arrow: “Living Proof” Preview Released

Arrow‘s seventh season is rapidly coming to a close and that means that there’s a lot of drama, action, and possibly even heartbreak to pack in. That’s especially true for next week’s penultimate episode of the season and after the events tonight, “Living Proof” has some major stakes for all of Team Arrow, but Oliver and Felicity in particular.

The CW has released a promo for “Living Proof”, next week’s episode of Arrow and as you can see in the video above, it will see Oliver and the rest of the team in a life-threatening situation as Emiko has literally dropped a building on them, trapping them inside and, from the way it looks, seriously put Oliver’s life in the balance.

The episode follows a show tradition and takes its title from a Bruce Springsteen song. This time, it’s “Living Proof”, a song on Springsteen’s “Lucky Town” album, one of two “twin” albums released together in March 1992. The song itself is a heavy one that covers quite a bit of territory but may have pretty direct ties to the episode. Specifically, with Felicity currently pregnant, the song’s first verse is very fitting.

It goes, “Well now, on a summer night, oh in a dusky room/Come a little piece of the Lord’s undying light/Crying like he swallowed the fiery moon/In his mother’s arms it was all the beauty I could take/Like the missing words to some prayer that I could never make/Oh, in a world so hard and dirty, so fouled and confused/Searching for a little bit of God’s mercy/I found living proof.” That verse is pretty unambiguously about the joy that the narrator (possibly Springsteen himself, given what was going on in his life at the time) felt about the birth of his child.

Of course, Felicity currently isn’t anywhere near giving birth, but the song title could have something to do with Oliver’s present predicament as well. In the promo he appears to be unconscious with everyone worried about getting to him and saving his life. There’s also the possibility that episode will focus a bit on the future storyline in which Oliver’s “living proof”, Mia is on her own path to becoming a hero.

Oliver’s current situation won’t be the only drama “Living Proof” offers, though. The official episode synopsis also reveals that the Star City Police Department will show up with a warrant Felicity, something that we can guarantee is the work of Emiko, who taunted Oliver by telling him that she had released the footage from an incident at the metro station revealing to the police the truth about what went down there — as well as likely somehow incriminating Felicity in the process.

OLIVER IS PUT TO THE TEST — Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself in a precarious position. SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff.

Arrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Living Proof” airs May 6.