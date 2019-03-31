Former ‘Arrow’ Showrunner Pays Tribute to Emily Bett Rickards

On Saturday, Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards announced via Instagram that Season 7 of The CW series — that would be the season currently airing — would be her last playing Felicity Smoak. Rickards made the announcement with a heartfelt poetic letter to fans and now, former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim is paying tribute to Rickards with a poem of his own.

Guggenheim took to Twitter to share his poem, noting that “two can play at this game…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two can play at this game… pic.twitter.com/DIBLZsZUX8 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) March 31, 2019

“I’ll never forget that one

special day

When a certain audition

tape came my way

The part was a “one-

off,” so we cast an

unknown

Who would have

imagined how the role

would have grown?

But she was so great in episode three

That “one-off’ became two

And two became three

And it was very clear that this was meant to

be

And now after seven seasons, it’s come

to an end

Nothing to say except, “Thank you for

everything. Be well, my friend,” Guggenheim wrote over a photo of Rickards as Felicity.

As Guggenheim’s poem notes, the role of Felicity was meant to be a one-time appearance. However, after a positive response to Rickards’ performance in the season 1 episode “Lone Gunmen”, the role was slowly expanded with the Rickards eventually becoming a series regular. In a sense, Rickards’ departure feels like a finale before the actual series finale. The CW announced in March that Arrow will end its run with a 10-episode eighth season this fall. Season 8 will lead into the highly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. At the time, Rickards reacted to the announcement with her own statement, also shared on Instagram.

“I’ve been trying to find the worlds to simply say what the last seven years have meant to me, and I believe this photo sums it up! Without this show I would have not met the inspiring people pictured here nor those I have gotten to work with and get to work with every day,” she wrote. “People who have become my family. I’m excited to see what is in store for the story we have been telling.”

As for Rickards’ departure, it isn’t something that the show will leave to Season 8 to address. Current showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed that the departure will be addressed at the end of Season 7.

“[It] is addressed at the end of this season,” Schwartz said.

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!