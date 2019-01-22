‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “My Name Is Emiko Queen”

“My Name Is Emiko Queen” begins with Emiko Queen is in pursuit of a fleeing criminal. She’s eventually able to shoot him and stop him. We then see a montage of her taking down random criminals in quick shots as she works on crossing names off her list.

In the next scene, Emiko is meeting with a shady mercenary in a bar, trying to find the location of one William Glenmorgan. Later that night, she’s trying to access files in the server room for some large corporation. She’s surprised by some guards and one of them shoots her.

Rene is taking the trash out short thereafter and Emiko arrives clutching her bullet wound, asking him for help.

Elsewhere, Dinah is trying to beg Oliver to put the suit back on, but he’s focused on trying to work on his marriage with Felicity. Dinah gives Oliver a DNA sample of the new Green Arrow for Felicity to test.

In a flash forward — we see that Rene has been elected mayor of Star City.

Lyla begins speaking with Ricardo Diaz trying to get information. After the big bad says he wants his lawyer, Lyla reveals that his incarceration is off the books and nobody knows he’s in the custody of ARGUS.

Oliver takes the DNA to Felicity and she runs some test. Before long, she realizes that the DNA belongs to a sister Oliver never knew he had.

Later that night, Emiko and Rene go out on the field. Rene shoots a sniper that’s about to take Emiko out and she’s furious as she wanted to capture him for interrogation.

Lyla hands over the interrogation to Diggle and he instantly makes a deal with the villain — if Diaz hands over Dante, they’ll let him walk. Just as he’s making the deal, the deputy director of ARGUS walks in upset that they’re willing to make a deal with Diaz. There, Lyla explains to him that they’re looking for Diaz to anchor a newer version of Suicide Squad.

In the future, Zoe reveals to her father that she’s been working with Dinah. She asks for his help in their mission but he refuses.

Oliver and Felicity bust out the storage boxes of things from Oliver’s childhood in an attempt to find more information about Emiko.

Rene and Emiko meet up and the latter reveals her real identity to her newfound friend.

Going through the information, Oliver gets upset that Emiko wasn’t taken care of properly in the wake of their father’s death.

At her hideout, Emiko explains the person she’s been tracking is the person who killed her mother. Rene agrees to help her out.

Leaving his office in the future, Rene’s stopped by Dinah. She informs her former teammate that Felicity has been killed and they have reason to believe that whoever killed her is planning to level the city.

In the main timeline, Rene introduces Emiko to Curtis. After explaining her situation, Curtis agrees to suit up to help the duo out. The three converge on Glenmorgan’s residence and begin taking out his henchmen.

Eventually, Emiko works her way indoors and fights Glenmorgan. She’s able to shoot him with an arrow and while he’s done on the ground, he admits he wasn’t the one to kill her mother as he was out of the country on a mission. Emiko realizes he must have been set up.

Back at their new hideout, Emiko tries to convince Rene to go spend more time with his daughter but Wild Dog refuses, he admits his daughter wants him to help out the new Green Arrow with her mission.

Back at their apartment, Felicity encourages to reach out to Emiko and make things right.

Diaz agrees to Diggle’s deal and ARGUS implants an explosive into the back of his head.

The episode ends with Emiko training against a dummy. As she suits up, she gives a monologue about getting revenge. She’s paying respects at her mother’s grave and she’s approach by Oliver, introducing himself.