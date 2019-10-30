Arrow Recap with Spoilers: Fans Get an Unexpected Reunion in “Leap of Faith”

Heads up, full spoilers for Arrow incoming! It’s but a matter of seconds before “Leap of Faith” reunites Oliver with his long-lost sister Thea and he informs her of his current situation involving the Monitor. Before long, we find out Oliver’s approached Thea because he wants to cash in his debt with Talia al Ghul and tries gathering more intel on the Monitor from the League’s ancient texts. Talia begrudgingly accepts Oliver’s proposal. The next day, the trio enter the League of Assassins catacombs in search of an ancient scroll Oliver needs for his intel-gathering mission.

As the group enters Ras al Ghul’s secret room, they’re ambushed by Athena and her henchmen and find out she’s trying to restart the League of Assassins. Finding out the ancient scroll is nothing but a “scavenger hunt” map, Oliver, Thea, and Talia launch a hunt for MacGuffins while narrowly escaping Athena’s attack. Leaving Thea behind, Oliver and Talia go after the second MacGuffin before suddenly, Oliver is bamboozled. Talia stabs him in the neck with the tranquilizer after the two locate the MacGuffin, a map that leads to another item in the scavenger hunt for ancient Crisis-ending items.

Thea catches up with Oliver and the two are soon tracked down by Athena and her team, who have already captured Talia. Oliver and Thea are forced by Athena to retrieve the third MacGuffin — an ancient Arabic text — that has revealing information about the Monitor. The two are able to subdue the rest of the group and read the text, which reveals to Oliver the Monitor will end up causing the crisis in an attempt to keep balance with the universe.

Diggle and Lyla team up to track a bad guy on ARGUS’ radar by the name of Abdul Nardoc. As Diggle and Lyla go undercover at an event Nardoc is attending, Diggle breaks down and reveals his feelings on seeing Earth-2 dissolve in front of his very eyes. We find out the Diggles are tracking Nardoc because he has a mother and son in custody. They bust the captives out and kill Nardoc in the process.

In the future, it’s revealed William wasn’t kidnapped by the Deathstroke Gang after all and managed to escape using a trapdoor Felicity installed in the Team Arrow bunker. In the future, William is able to uncover the location where the Deathstrokes are formulating their next plan. Mia, Zoe, and Connor crash the scene but with disastrous results — Zoe is stabbed and killed by JJ in the process. Connor chases after JJ and is in the process of beating him to a pulp when a bright light envelops them.

The episode ends during the present timeline where the light deposits Mia, Connor, and William in the base of Team Arrow, right in front of Oliver, Dinah, Diggle, and Rene, setting up the most explosive cliffhanger of the series yet.

