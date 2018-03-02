‘Arrow’s Roy Harper Arc Will Take a Two-Week Break

Just moments ago, fans got their first look at Roy Harper‘s (Colton Haynes) return to the Arrowverse, with the newly-released photos for Arrow‘s “Doppelganger”. But now, it looks like fans will have to wait a while to see what comes next.

On Thursday, March 15th, The CW will not be airing a new episode of Arrow, and will instead be re-airing the episode “All For Nothing”. This brief programming change is largely due to what’s airing before Arrow, with Supernatural being replaced by a one-hour special titled “Tough Mudder: Tougher Together.”

Update, March 1 at 10:15 p.m. ET: On March 22, Arrow will air a re-run, meaning that the break will be at least two weeks.

This means that “The Thanatos Guild”, the sixteenth episode of this season, will presumably be airing a week later, on March 22nd. While details on this episode are scarce, we know that it will be part of Roy’s short multi-episode arc, which is expected to have a major effect on one Arrow mainstay.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Colton Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper for a short arc on Arrow this year,” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle said in a statement. “Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team. His short visit turns into something surprising when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences…”

And if that wasn’t enough, the episode will also feature the return appearance of Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law), who was last seen in the season five finale.

“In an unforgettable episode that will change Arrow forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul,” Mericle and Guggenheim said. “Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.”

Fans will get to see said “unforgettable episode” when “The Thanatos Guild” airs on March 29th.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.