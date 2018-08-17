‘Arrow’: Samanda Watson Will Return in Season 7

Oliver may be in prison when Arrow returns this fall, but that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of FBI Agent Samanda Watson.

Sydelle Noel, who played Watson during The CW‘s sixth season, spoke with Consequences of Sound at the Television Critics Association summer press tour recently and Noel confirmed that she was headed back to Vancouver.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say!” Noel said. “But I can say that I’m leaving for Vancouver tomorrow. You can say that I’m leaving for Vancouver, literally tomorrow? So…”

While Noel was very vague about things, after all several CW shows film in Vancouver in addition to Arrow, the network later confirmed that Noel was returning to the series but did not elaborate on which episode she’d appear.

As for why Watson will appear in season seven, that’s anyone’s guess though it’s not impossible that it’s likely it will have something to do with the fact that Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) is still free. At the end of last season, Oliver made a deal with Watson, agreeing to turn himself in and face the consequences of his actions as Green Arrow for her help dealing with Diaz. As Diaz evaded capture, he still poses a real threat, one that might require Watson’s attention.

There’s also the possibility that Watson’s return could be connected to what happens to Oliver while he’s behind bars at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. As the official synopsis for the upcoming season revealed, Oliver will face many of the criminals he placed behind bars and as we saw in the teaser trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con last month things get physical for Oliver. He’s seen with various bruises and injuries, not to mention teases of some pretty vicious-looking prison fights.

Whatever the reason for Watson’s return, there’s sure to be some intense story arcs in season seven. Amell previously explained that that the show’s writing team was approaching the show as though the season would be its last, allowing them to take some chances with the story they are telling.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans and to take some chances.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.