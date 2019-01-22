‘Arrow’: “Past Sins” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Past Sins”, the eleventh episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The promo hints at Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka) working together, now that Oliver has officially learned that they’re half-siblings.

“The intention wasn’t to replace Thea, or once one sister left to introduce a new sister,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said in a recent interview. “We were just excited about this character from the comic books, and we just felt like it was time to bring her into the fold. “[The fact that] Queen secrets are still happening from the grave, I thought, was really interesting, and that there was a whole hidden life that Oliver didn’t know about.”

“She is very similar to Oliver, which is fun and different, obviously, from Thea as well, who had her own sort of thing going,” Schwartz said. “But we kind of love making those parallels of her to Oliver.”

The episode, which will be directed by series star David Ramsey, seems to bring about a new sort of allegiance between some of the show’s antagonists. Judging by the photos from the episode, and the details that were uncovered in tonight’s installment, it appears that Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), China White (Kelly Hu), Joe Wilson (Liam Hall), and Carrie Cutter (Amy Gumenick) will be brought together by ARGUS, in an attempt to kickstart the “Ghost Initiative”.

It’s unclear how the group will function, especially as it seems to be a spiritual successor to the show’s previous incarnation of the Suicide Squad. But according to showrunner Beth Schwartz, the group coming together will put a twist on things — both for Team Arrow, and for the audience.

“I’ve been on the show since season one, and we’ve done all different types of storytelling,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com. “Last season, I felt like everyone was kind of on the same story, and for me, I feel like having everyone having different storylines, you can get a little bit deeper into the characters. Because we have such a large cast, it’s nice to have them more one-on-one than eight people in a scene at times.”

And the fact that Diaz is involved could certainly make things interesting, considering where things last left off between him and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

“His decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with,” Amell told reporters in an interview last year. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Past Sins” below!

“DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS HIS FIRST EPISODE OF ARROW

The past comes back to haunt both Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy). Curtis (Echo Kellum) is upset when he discovers that Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) have restarted The Ghost Initiative with Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo), China White (guest star Kelly Hu), Kane Wolfman (guest star Liam Hall) and Carrie Cutter (guest star Amy Gumenick).

David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.