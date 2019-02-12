‘Arrow’: Diaz Returns With a Vengeance in New Preview

The CW has released a preview for the fourteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season, which currently does not have a title.

The promo hints at the quasi-return of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), who has recently been reluctantly working with ARGUS as part of the Ghost Initiative. It looks like Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) will be learning that information in this episode, and that things might not go entirely well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, there’s sure to be some sort of twist to things (particularly the sequence of Diaz chasing Felicity at gunpoint through a forest), given the major bombshell from tonight’s episode. It was revealed that Felicity might not be dead in Arrow‘s flash-forwards and that Mia (Katherine McNamara) is the daughter that she’s currently pregnant with in the present day. But even then, it’s safe to say that Diaz will bring about trouble in one way or another.

“His decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with,” Amell teased earlier in the season. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

And with quite a lot of other factors – Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and William (Jack Moore) leaving the present-day proceedings, Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones) playing a larger role in the flash-forwards, and Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka) still being around in the present-day – it will certainly be interesting to see where things go next.

“I think it opens up our world immensely,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said at the beginning of the season. “For a seven season show, coming up with new stories that we haven’t done before is definitely a challenge. I think this is a really great way to tell some of these stories and also add a lot of mystery, because we can introduce something in the future and then you’re like, ‘How the hell did that happen?’ So in the present-day story, you’re going to really want to tune in to see all those details.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, March 4th, at 8/7c on The CW.