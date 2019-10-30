Arrow: The Future Arrives in “Present Tense” Promo

The future of Star City has long been a concern in the Arrowverse. An episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow took audiences a possible future version of the Green Arrow’s hometown, one that was ruled by a version of Deathstroke and was, in a word, bleak. That version of the future is one that isn’t likely to play out exactly as we saw it, but last season on Arrow, fans got a look at another less-than-ideal version of Star City. The Star City 2040 flash forwards revealed a city divided, but also saw the origin of a new Team Arrow with Oliver’s children, Mia and William, trying to save that city. But a twist in tonight’s “Leap of Faith” has brought that future colliding with the present and from the looks of things in a new promo, this may be where it all begins.

The CW has released a new promo for “Present Tense”, next week’s fourth episode of Arrow‘s eighth and final season. In tonight’s “Leap of Faith”, Mia (Katherine McNamara), William (Ben Lewis), and Connor (Joseph David-Jones) are somehow brought to 2019 where they come face to face with Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow. And it doesn’t seem like they’re the only visitors from the future. The promo teases that the Deathstrokes from 2040 may have also come back as well. You can check out the promo in the video above as well as the official episode synopsis below.

ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

In addition to this new Deathstroke threat, the episode is likely to be a bit of an emotional one for Oliver. As fans will recall, Oliver left his family with Mia only a baby because The Monitor came to collect on the bargain made that saved The Flash and Supergirl in “Elseworlds”. That bargain means that Oliver will die soon and, therefore, never have gotten a chance to see Mia grow up. Now, he has a chance to meet her as an adult and, perhaps, even fight by her side. As for how this interesting situation has come to be, that much isn’t clear yet — but it wouldn’t be surprising if The Monitor wasn’t somehow involved.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Present Tense” airs November 5.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.