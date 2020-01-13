Arrow: “Green Arrow and the Canaries” Photos Released

We’re just a day away from the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, but The CW‘s Arrowverse is already looking ahead in some major ways. For Arrow, which has just two episodes left in its run, that will involve setting up a potential Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff series — and now we have our first look at what that will entail. On Monday, The CW released a huge batch of photos for the “Green Arrow and the Canaries” episode, which will be the penultimate installment in Arrow‘s run. The photos showcase the new world that Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) will be operating in, including the fact that Dinah appears to be moonlighting as a singer.

The photos also introduce a new character named Bianca Bertinelli (Raigan Harris), a name that will surely make fans of Helena Bertinelli/Huntress raise an eyebrow. While it’s unclear exactly what connection Bianca has to Arrow‘s Helena (played by Jessica de Gouw), her inclusion in the pilot certainly hints at the series aiming for a defacto Birds of Prey.

You can check out the synopsis for “Green Arrow and the Canaries” below, and scroll through to check out all of the photos!

“STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama.”

