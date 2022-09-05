Arrow Star David Ramsey Says Diggle's Green Lantern Tease Isn't Resolved

In the series finale of Arrow, fans of The CW's Arrowverse got a tantalizing tease when John Diggle (David Ramsey) opened a mysterious glowing green box that had fallen to Earth from space. The tease was that the box contained a Green Lantern ring and for years, fans had hoped to see Diggle take on the Green Lantern mantle. Over the next few seasons across the rest of the Arrowverse, Ramsey continued to make appearances as Diggle with the mystery of what was in that glowing box referenced until Season 8 of The Flash when it was dealt with more directly — and saw Diggle reject the cosmic offer from the box. At the time, it seemed like the episode, "The Man in the Yellow Tie", had definitively wrapped up that arc but now, Ramsey teases that Diggle's Green Lantern fate may not be done just yet.

During his appearance at DragonCon, Ramsey told fans that the story is not resolved, largely due to Superman & Lois existing in a separate reality and a different version of Diggle existing there.

"It's not resolved," Ramsey said (via The Direct). "Eric [Wallace] called me, showrunner of The Flash, and he had a pitch for me to end the saga, the Green Lantern Saga, within the Arrowverse. And the reason why he did is because the Arrowverse was ending, right? It's gonna end with Flash and all the other shows would go. And we knew, not at the time, I knew but you didn't know yet, that Todd [Helbing] was going to reveal in Superman & Lois that the Superman & Lois-verse, if you will, exists on another planet, on a different Earth, and these characters are still alive. And the idea is perhaps there's a world where we can explore the Flash, or maybe just Barry Allen. Maybe he is Flash, maybe he isn't. Is Oliver Queen alive? Maybe he is. Maybe the ring is still there."

He went on to suggest that the development with Superman & Lois being a separate reality functions, in a sense, as a reboot of the Arrowverse, which allows for the possibility that Diggle's Green Lantern story simply isn't done in that reality.

"It's almost a reboot. Superman & Lois allows us to reboot the Arrowverse in a way that we didn't really think before," Ramsey said. "And when he revealed that, when Todd initially revealed that, there were a lot of moans and groans about 'Oh, we're no longer in the Arrowverse.' But I think it was smart. It was [Greg] Berlanti's brainchild and I think it was smart because it allows us to grow outside of the Arrowverse, which we weren't allowed to do. So, to answer your question is that the ring is still around. It exists in Superman & Lois, it's been denied in the same way it was in the Arrowverse, but [John Diggle] didn't go through the same thing."

While Ramsey says that the ring still exists in the Superman & Lois universe, whether that story will be explored remains to be seen. The CW was recently sold to Nextstar, a development that is likely to see some shifts in the network's overall programming in the future. On top of that, there has been a great deal of upheaval and uncertainty when it comes to DC projects on the Warner Bros. Discover side of things, something that could also impact any development of that particular story thread. It's simply now a matter of wait and see.

