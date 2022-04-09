Arrow Star Katie Cassidy Open To Black Canary Return

Although, Arrow is no longer on air, some of the cast are always down to appear in some of their sister series like John David Ramsey’s John Diggle. Even Stephen Amell has shared a few ideas on a return as Oliver Queen. Now, Black Canary actress Katie Cassidy has shared that while, she’s ready to do different things, she’d love to return as Laurel Lance.

“Yeah, it’s not to say she’s gone. I’d happily go on any of the other shows,” she confirmed. “I love those people. They’re my family. I have so much gratitude. But at some point…it’s why they say good things don’t last forever,” Cassidy told ComicBookMovie.com. “You grow and evolve and move ComicBookMovie.comon. It’s so amazing when I run into these people I consider my family at conventions. It almost feels like how the cast of Friends probably felt. That’s how tight we were,” Cassidy reflected. “I miss them and love them, but they’re all killing it too. I’m glad for them, but this is life. We’re just figuring it out [Laughs].”

The series finale of Arrow gave us a sneak peek at a previously upcoming spin-off titled Green Arrow and the Canaries. Ultimately, the series was shelved and never continued with production. Earlier today, Cassidy, who was set to star in the series, revealed if she had any regrets about the spin-off.



“No. I say this in the most respectful, kind, realistic way…we really, really milked that cow. Like, c’mon. You evolve, you grow, you…I love learning and I love acting, but also, I started in features and I’m stepping back into [them],” the actress revealed. “I’m directing this movie with Marina Studios that I’m also producing called Daddy issues. I’m writing and tapping into this creative side of me that I’ve never had time to because I’ve been acting. I’ve loved acting my whole life, but I want to grow.”



Warner Bros. and The CW describe Arrow as follows: “After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”



Arrow starred Stephen Amell, John David Ramsey, Emily Bett-Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell, Paul Blackthorne, Caity Lotz, Manu Bennett, John Barrowman, Susanna Thompson, Willa Holland, Colton Haynes, Katrina Law, Brandon Routh, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez, Echo Kellum, and Neal McDonough. The series’ final season aired in 2020.