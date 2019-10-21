Arrow’s Stephen Amell Has Socks With Pictures of Himself and Grant Gustin

For many people getting off work early means you get to go home, put on your comfy clothes, and indulging in a little extra relaxation time. That also appears to be true for Arrow star Stephen Amell, but when it comes to the Oliver Queen actor’s idea of comfy clothes, he may just have all of us beat with an absolutely incredible pair of socks featuring the faces of not only himself, but The Flash star Grant Gustin, too.

On Monday Amell, who has been hard at work filming the final episodes of Arrow as well as episodes of the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, took to Twitter to share that he had finished up work early for the day and that he was “getting comfy” at home. The Tweet included a photo of his idea of “getting comfy” and, well, these may be the best socks ever. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Done work early today. Getting comfy at home. pic.twitter.com/xRGkSl8AUP — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 21, 2019

No, you do not need to adjust your computer settings or your mobile device’s brightness. Those are, in fact, socks featuring both Amell and Gustin looking kind of cozy with bright red hearts around them. Honestly, these socks are pretty awesome and the socks kind of make sense. From a more direct perspective Amell and Grant are the leads of the two biggest shows in the Arrowverse and, within that continuity, the pair’s characters have been friends for years. Amell’s Oliver even made a deal with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) during last season’s “Elseworlds” event to spare Barry’s life (as well as that of Kara Danvers/Supergirl). That deal is what has Oliver where he is now in Arrow’s final season.

For fans, however, these socks are a sensation for another reason. There’s a subset of Arrowverse fans that actually ship Oliver and Barry (ship name “Olivarry”). As you might imagine, the socks post was an exciting one for fans of that ship, though most responses to the socks were focused on wanting to know where they, too, could get a pair and simply being excited for even more evidence of the actor’s real-life friendship. That friendship is something that fans were reminded of earlier this year when Gustin paid tribute to Amell after news that Arrow was ending broke.

“It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen,” Gustin said at the time. “And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget oh so many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming.”

“I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person,” Gustin said. “Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c following episodes of The Flash on The CW.