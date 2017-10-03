Arrow Star Stephen Amell Raising Money for Puerto Rico, Responds to Las Vegas

Arrow star Stephen Amell is joining the list of celebrities trying to help relief efforts for Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Maria and Irma. The actor took to Facebook today to announce that his Nocking Point Wines is raising money for the island, and he had some comments regarding recent events in Las Vegas as well.

In the Facebook live video, Amell announced that his winery was offering two bottles of selected wines at a discounted price with 100% of the proceeds going to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. The organization is an initiative created by Puerto Rico’s First Lady to provide aid and support for those on the island affected by the recent hurricanes. Amell started Nocking Point in 2012 with business partner Andrew Harding. Nocking Point previously raised money for Houston’s hurricane relief efforts as well. You can watch the video above, but note Amell does use a few NSFW words.

After announcing his fundraising efforts, Amell also took a moment to address Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas with the actor sharing his thoughts on the issue of gun control. Amell, who said that he was grateful no one he knew personally was involved, noted that he personally sees the shooting as a human issue before calling for people to “fundamentally re-examine where we are” and that he would be speaking more about the issue later.

This isn’t the first time Amell has been involved with the conversation regarding the controversial issue of gun control. Last season, Arrow‘s ‘Specter of the Gun’ episode tackled the issue with Amell’s Oliver Queen attempting to create dialogue between both sides of the debate.

Amell’s fundraiser for Unidos Por Puerto Rico runs until October 14th.

Arrow returns for its sixth season on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of Supernatural on The CW.