‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell and ‘Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Hold Soon to Be Unemployed Actors Support Group

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki and Arrow star Stephen Amell are about to have quite a bit more time on their hands. Both shows, which have been fixtures of The CW for (as of this season) 14 and seven seasons respectively, are set to end after the 2019/2020 television season. It will be a huge change of pace for both actors, but fortunately for them, they appear to have a solid coping plan in place.

Amell, who plays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow, shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of himself and Padalecki enjoying a glass of wine in what Amell dubbed “the 1st meeting of the Actors who are soon to be unemployed support group”. Check it out below.

It was announced earlier this month that Arrow would be concluding with the show’s upcoming eighth season, news that came after weeks of rampant rumors that various Arrowverse series would end or be dramatically changed following the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. While it appears, for now, that the rest of the series will be continuing forward, Arrow is now set to get a ten-episode final season — one whose end will line up with the timing for “Crisis”.

In the case of Supernatural, however, that news is a much bigger surprise. Supernatural has been the longest-running show in the entire network history of The CW. It first debuted on The WB as part of the Fall 2005 lineup and has been a tentpole series for the network ever sense, even surviving the transition to The CW. The long-running series has now aired over 300 episodes, but last week Padalecki, along with co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins, announced that the upcoming 15th season would be the show’s last.

“He guys, Jared, Jensen, and Misha here, and we have some very big news that we wanted y’all to hear from us,” Padalecki said in the video announcement. Ackles continued, “We just told the crew that, though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last.”

While Arrow will have a shorter-than-normal final season — again, potentially due to the eagerly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event — Supernatural will have a much longer run in its final season sendoff. The fifteenth and final season of Supernatural is set for 20 episodes, leaving plenty of adventures for the Winchester brothers in their final run.

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8/7c. Supernatural airs Thursday nights at 8/7c.