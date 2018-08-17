‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Returning to Wrestling Ring to Face Christopher Daniels

Arrow fans are counting down the days until Season 7 debuts, but it sounds like series star Stephen Amell has another major event planned in the meantime.

Amell recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be taking part in an upcoming event for All In, in what’s being billed as “the biggest independent wrestling event ever”. The match, which will take place on September 1st, will see Amell going up against veteran wrestler Christopher Daniels.

I’m going to retire Christopher Daniels. https://t.co/NRnsxUrGP7 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 6, 2018

While Amell is best known for his acting roles, he certainly has a bit of a wrestling career under his belt, previously appearing in SummerSlam and at Ring of Honor San Antonio.

“I would love to do something with wrestling again.” Amell explained in May of last year. “I don’t know what that’s going to be. I think being with WWE would be really cool. I think that Cody [Rhodes], who I worked with, is doing such great stuff with Ring of Honor and New Japan. That would be cool. Um, but I need to get back to the ring one more time.”

While it’s unclear exactly how Amell and Daniels’ match will turn out, the same can be said for the fictional fight that Amell’s Oliver Queen will be undergoing in Arrow‘s seventh season. As fans will remember, Oliver ended the season having publicly unmasked himself as the Green Arrow, just as he agreed to surrender himself to a SuperMax prison. Judging by early comments, Oliver’s time in jail might ruffle a few feathers, and for good reason.

“Obviously, you want to lean into things that you think fans would want, right?” Amell suggested in a previous interview. “Concurrently, I’m all for things that make fans mad, because mad is no different than happy. The only thing that I don’t want is indifference. I always joke with fans about my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve. If you were to tell me, you know, that four people died in the season premiere of Arrow in season seven, I’d be very sad … but my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve, would be like, ‘Oh – that’s very exciting; why’d that happen?’”

“So, I think that making fans happy, clearly, is what you wanna do when you’re on a show in general because you want people to keep watching, as long as you’re not afraid to lean into things that may make them go, ‘But why would you do that? I hate that. That’s awful,’ because that’s not actually what they mean. If someone screams out on Twitter, ‘I’m gonna stop watching the show!’ they’re probably not gonna stop watching the show, you know what I mean?”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.