‘Arrow’ Stars On What’s Next For Oliver And Felicity

Fans got the answer they’ve been waiting for when Oliver and Felicity kissed on last week’s episode, but what happens next?

That’s the question on fans’ minds after Oliver gave Felicity a key to his apartment. The two shared a passionate kiss, and Arrow actor Stephen Amell is leaving things vague for the moment.

“They are back together,” Amell told EW. “Right now, they’re back together, but I don’t know [what’s next].”

Oliver and Felicity put a hold on their relationship after it was revealed that Oliver had a son. Things have changed a great deal though since then, with Oliver giving up the mantle of Arrow to Diggle and William becoming adjusted to life after the passing of his mother.

That relative calm seems to have opened the door for the couple to resume, and according to Felicity actress Emily Bett Rickards, they won’t be taking a step backward.

“I don’t think they can,” Rickards said. “I just don’t think you can with anyone you have history with and someone you really, really care for. It’s usually one to 100. They do really love each other and they’ve hopefully solidified their friendship and hopefully can grow off the base of that.”

That doesn’t mean though they won’t have conflict. Felicity has always opted to do more things on her own, and that will resurface in next week’s episode.

“She refuses the team’s help for 75 percent of it,” Rickards says. “As we’ve seen before, Felicity doing that doesn’t always end up in her favor and is also nearsighted. It has to do with stealing some tech. It is one of my favorite episodes ever. I had one of the best times filming that episode, so hopefully, you’ll like it.”

That episode will also show how much Oliver has grown though, allowing his team to figure things out for themselves.

“They have a little bit of a back and forth because he says, ‘You can do what you want to do,’ and that’s a big thing with Oliver this year, is he trusts people to do their job,” Amell said. “‘Do it, take over, go for it.’ And he and Felicity get into it a little bit because he says, ‘Look, you can do what you want, just don’t do it without backup. Use the team, that’s what they’re there for.’ The fact that she’s doesn’t gives him pause a little bit.”

Fans can see more of the reunited couple when Arrow’s Reversal episode airs on Thursday, November 2nd.