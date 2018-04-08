Arrowverse and ‘Black Lightning’ Stars React to The CW’s 2018-2019 Renewals

Today is a good day for the fans and casts of The CW‘s DC Comics inspired superhero shows. The network announced its renewals today with a large swath of its programing coming back next year.

Today’s renewals mean that Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning are all returning along with many of the network’s other programs, including Riverdale, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Dynasty. The only DC-inspired series not included in the announcement was iZombie, whose fate won’t be determined for a few more months.

However, there’s still plenty to celebrate and the stars of the other DC shows wasted no time taking to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement at getting new seasons. Here’s a roundup of the stars reactions to the renewals of the Arrowverse and Black Lightning.

Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on ‘The Flash’)

Happy Happy Happy pic.twitter.com/lbTA88Vqhc — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 2, 2018

Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers on ‘Supergirl’)

YAAAAAS #SupergirlSeason4 I’m so grateful for another year of the #DanversSisters and honored to represent our #LGBTQ community through the heart and soul of #AlexDanvers Thank you @TheCWSupergirl @DCComics & @warnerbrostv Cheers Friends ? https://t.co/YZbUo3KmGs — Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) April 2, 2018

Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’)

Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on ‘Arrow’)

David Harewood (J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter on ‘Supergirl’)

Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific on ‘Arrow’)

Chantal Thuy (Grace Choi on ‘Black Lightning’)

Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce/Thunder on ‘Black Lightning’)

It’s official, season 2 of #BlackLightning!!!! Thank you guys for watching and making this… https://t.co/cl3jU2lHvf — Nafessa Williams (@NafessaWilliams) April 2, 2018

Rick Gonzalez (Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog on ‘Arrow’)

Season 7. Another Wild ride. ?? pic.twitter.com/8GvDlIGpGb — Rick Gonzalez (@officialrickg) April 2, 2018

Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake/Black Canary on ‘Arrow’)

Adam Tsekhman (Gary Green on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’)

What a joyous day!! Legends of tomorrow picked up for Season 4!! Congrats to @LoTWritersRoom @TheCW_Legends! Back to work Gary! #LegendsOfTommorow #garygreen — Adam Tsekhman (@tseky) April 2, 2018

