Arrowverse and ‘Black Lightning’ Stars React to The CW’s 2018-2019 Renewals

Today is a good day for the fans and casts of The CW’s DC Comics inspired superhero shows. The […]

Today is a good day for the fans and casts of The CW‘s DC Comics inspired superhero shows. The network announced its renewals today with a large swath of its programing coming back next year.

Today’s renewals mean that Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning are all returning along with many of the network’s other programs, including Riverdale, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Dynasty. The only DC-inspired series not included in the announcement was iZombie, whose fate won’t be determined for a few more months.

However, there’s still plenty to celebrate and the stars of the other DC shows wasted no time taking to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement at getting new seasons. Here’s a roundup of the stars reactions to the renewals of the Arrowverse and Black Lightning.

Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on ‘The Flash’)

Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers on ‘Supergirl’)

Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’)

Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on ‘Arrow’)

David Harewood (J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter on ‘Supergirl’)

Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific on ‘Arrow’)

Chantal Thuy (Grace Choi on ‘Black Lightning’)

Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce/Thunder on ‘Black Lightning’)

Rick Gonzalez (Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog on ‘Arrow’)

Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake/Black Canary on ‘Arrow’)

Adam Tsekhman (Gary Green on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’)

Are you excited by the renewals? Let us know how in the comments!

