Fan Creates Cool Arrowverse ‘Crisis On Earth X’ Poster

If you liked the recent official poster for the Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth X”, then maybe you will also enjoy this cool little fan poster by Daniil Zhbanov over on DeviantART, which puts the DC TV Trinity (Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl) front and center in ominous pose:

While it doesn’t have the epic flair and wow factor of the official poster for “Crisis on Earth-X”, it still has a nice ominous tease of something threatening in the distance. It would be cool if we got a second half to this, featuring the recently-revealed Earth-X villain versions of these same heroes, posed opposite the image above, on a burning Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Until then, take a second look at the official “Crisis on Earth-X” poster, below:

Click HERE for Hi-Res Version

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27 and 28 beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.