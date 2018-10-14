‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Shares Photo from ‘Supergirl’ Episode of “Elseworlds” Crossover

The Arrowverse’s next crossover is currently in the middle of filming, and it looks like one of the event’s stars is keeping an optimistic outlook.

Stephen Amell, who portrays Arrow‘s Oliver Queen, recently shared a photo from the Supergirl installment of the three-night event. The photo features an array of fake guns and weapons on a pool table (which appears to be in Supergirl‘s alien dive bar), with Amell joking that it’s a “light and fluffy day”.

Light and fluffy day on Supergirl. pic.twitter.com/e6iOSZ9zEc — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 12, 2018

There’s no telling exactly how these weapons – including “knuckle dusters”, which appear to be another name for brass knuckles – factor into the crossover, especially considering how vague Amell’s tweets and teases about the event have continued to be.

“The crossover is fucking bananas.” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“”Crisis on Earth X”, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

As it is, “Elseworlds” is expected to introduce quite a lot of new faces, most notably in the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). In addition, the event will include Supergirl‘s Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), as well as Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell). All in all, there’s already quite a lot for fans to possibly geek out about, but Amell has hinted that more surprises could soon be on the way.

“I know that we have some crossover surprises and some things that are going to hit the media.” Amell revealed. “It was supposed later during this week, but now I think it’s going to be early next week. I had the coolest day yesterday on set because … I was very, very happy and excited for David Ramsey. And on the other hand I saw something with my own two eyes standing right in front of me that I just never thought I’d see.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.