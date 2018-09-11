Arrowverse Superman Actor Tyler Hoechlin Excited About Lois Lane

Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman is going to be a part of this year’s Arrowverse crossover. Not only will Superman appear in all three episodes of The CW event, but fans will finally get to meet Lois Lane as well.

Speaking at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest New New Jersey, Hoechlin said that he’s looking forward to meeting Lois.

“It’s awesome,” Hoechlin said during a panel. “I know nothing about it. I don’t know who it is yet…but obviously, it’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

The CW has not announced any casting for Lois yet. Some rumored casting details did suggest what kind of actor the network is looking to find to fill the role.

“The network is reportedly seeking a Caucasian woman in her early 30s for the role and describes the character as ‘the daughter of US General Same Lane, Lois is a tenacious, righteous, and stubborn reporter who will go to any length to get the story and almost never fails.’”

ComicBook.com has offered a few suggestions for actors who could fill that role.

The CW has already released a teaser poster for the crossover event. Arrowverse fans seem excited about the crossover.

The Flash himself is also excited. The Flash star Grant Gustin has spoken about how excited he is to get to share the screen with Superman for the first time.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

This year’s Arrowverse crossover begins Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. The crossover continues on Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and concludes on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.