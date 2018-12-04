Arrowverse Fans React to New “Elseworlds” Crossover Poster

If last night’s surprising scene at the end of Supergirl didn’t already have fans hyped up enough, The CW dropped a new poster for the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover today and fans can’t stop talking about it on social media.

While there have been quite a few more details about the crossover coming to light lately, the poster manages to drop quite a few surprises. First, there’s two versions of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) which may hint at a stunning plot twist for the crossover as one of them happens to be rocking the black suit. There’s also Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) holding what appears to be a hammer, and what’s the deal with the big silver robot?

There are also quite a few other treats to the poster as well, such as hints that some of the Arrowverse’s supporting characters will be in the event, including The Flash‘s Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Vibe (Carlos Valdes), and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), and Arrow’s John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). Grant Gustin is also prominently featured — in Green Arrow gear — on the poster in a pose getting quite a few reactions from fans online.

“Elseworlds” will see Barry Allen and Oliver Queen have their lives swapped once Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewrites reality. Because she’s from another Earth, Kara Danvers ends up being the only one who is aware of what’s happened to Barry and Oliver and agrees to help them fix things. The trio then get taken on a unique adventure, which makes them cross paths with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), and more.

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” The Flash‘s Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

Want to see how fans are reacting to the “Elseworlds” poster? Read on for some of our favorite reactions.

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.

Bring on Batwoman!

I’m so excited for this! Cannot wait. Bring on Batwoman. ? #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/V6j87bU2yG — Lisa Bee Good For Goodness Sake ?? (@leebee4life) December 3, 2018

So is this what happens in ‘Avengers 4’?

Who is that robot guy anyway?

So, about Grant Gustin’s Green Arrow pose…

I didn’t notice, but it was pointed out to me that Grant as Green Arrow is doing the butts-n-boobs pose on the #Elseworlds poster. 😉 — Mike Bentley (@PsychoticDreams) December 3, 2018

Please don’t be Groot, Please don’t be Groot…

Language!

Ultron, is that you?

I was just going to ask why Ultron is going to be in a DC crossover event #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/SmVktXRxeY — ?️eagle: ? + ? = ? (@FlyLikeAB_Eagle) December 3, 2018

Tight pants dance!

Everytime I see Stephen Amell in The Flash suit ? #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/8UQ7E3uXO8 — ☃️?Michelle Benson?☃️ (@michelleb822) December 3, 2018

It’s all about the booty.

Praise Beebo.