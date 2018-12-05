Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Trailer Drops a Major Tease for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

Tonight, the full trailer for the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover event arrived and in addition to the most footage we’ve for the eagerly anticipated three night event yet, the trailer offered up something that will have DC fans excited: a major tease for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

In the trailer, which you can check out above, we see quite a few things that we already knew about. Barry and Oliver have been body swapped, reality is out of whack, The Monitor is around, there’s a look at Superman in the black suit, and we meet Batwoman for the first time. Those are all exciting things, but it’s what John Wesley Shipp‘s Earth-90 Flash says that is the game-changer: “A crisis is coming.”

That’s right. He said “crisis”.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is a storyline that The Flash has teased for fans of The CW series since the pilot episode where a future newspaper dated April 2024 reveals that The Flash vanished in a mysterious crisis event. Fans got even more of a tease of that during this year’s Season 5 premiere when Nora reveals a follow up newspaper article from 2049 revealing that The Flash is still missing in the crisis event — and even makes mention of heroes from other worlds ad lost in time, as well as comments from Psycho Pirate that “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same” in a direct quote from the “Crisis” comics.

While many fans have assumed that “Elseworlds” may have some connection to “Crisis” — and event in comics that sees, in a very basic nutshell, the convergence of the multiverse into one stronger world — since reality is shown to be rewritten and The Monitor is present, not to mention the traumatic introduction of Earth-90 in a post credits scene on all the Arrowverse shows this week, there’s been no confirmation that this crossover is or is even connected to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. However, The Flash star Grant Gustin did say earlier this year that some of it is starting to play out.

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the ‘Crisis’ stuff play out,” Gustin told us. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.