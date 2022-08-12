Arrowverse Boss Greg Berlanti Is Possible Candidate for DC Films' "Kevin Feige"

When Warner Bros. Discovery had their most recent earnings call it came after some troubling news, like the sudden shelving of the Batgirl movie. In an attempt to keep investors happy however, CEO David Zaslav noted that moving forward the DC Films branch would be putting together a ten year plan for content and were working toward having their own "Kevin Feige" like at Disney's Marvel Studios. Despite there already being a head of DC Films, Walter Hamada, it would appear that Warner Bros. Discovery is actively seeking someone to fill this "Feige" inspired role, and one name being considered is TV producer Greg Berlanti.

In a new report from Variety, the trade reveals that Berlanti "has been loudly whispered as a possibility for the role," but no official discussions between WBD and Berlanti's team have occurred. The producer also hasn't asked for the job, with the trade reporting insiders think he wouldn't be interested. Frankly Berlanti does have plenty of experience for the part, having been one of the architechts of The CW's Arrowverse which included shows Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Superman & Lois (all of which crossed-over multiple times).

Berlanti also executive produced other TV shows including Titans, Doom Patrol, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Batwoman, plus the animated CW Seed shows including Vixen, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, and Constantine: City of Demons.

"You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world," Zaslav said on the WBD investor call. "The ability to drive those all over the world with great story is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We've restructured the business. We're going to focus. There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together, very effectively, with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC."

Another potential candidate mentioned by Variety is producer Dan Lin, whose credits include IT, The LEGO Batman Movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the failed Justice League movie that George Miller was preparing in 2009. Lin apparently isn't interested in the role however.

