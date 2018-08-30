The Women of the CW’s Arrowverse Want an All-Female Crossover

Crossovers are kind of a big deal in The CW‘s Arrowverse and the ladies of network’s shared DC Comics-inspired shows are ready for one of their own.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Legends of Tomorrow stars Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Caity Lotz, Arrow‘s Juliana Harkavy, and The Flash‘s Candice Patton said they’d be up for a ladies-centric crossover — even if just for an episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On our own show, all of us separately have said to the writers, ‘Let’s have a girls’ episode,’” Ashe said. “Not just for the sake of having a girls’ night, but realizing that it’s kind of rare, actually, to be in a scene where it’s just women. What is that conversation between five [superhero] women when it’s not about a man? That would be exciting to me, so yeah, let’s freaking crossover it up!”

while there have been female-centric crossover moments in the Arrowverse — such as on The Flash last season when Arrow’s Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stopped by to celebrate Iris’s (Patton) bachelorette party — it’s never been just the women and while the ladies aren’t trying to “shut out” men, they think it’d be fun for the women to have a team up just themselves.

“I mean, we’re not trying to shut out men or be anti-men,” Lotz said of an all-female crossover before noting that a girls-only team up would be fun. “Would that be fun? Yes, that would be really fun!”

The women are also just excited about the prospect of their being more women to work with on their respective shows. Patton said that she’s glad to see The Flash getting new female characters after seasons of getting new male characters.

“For so long our cast was just two women, [myself and Danielle Panabaker],” Patton said. “My question was always like, ‘When are we getting more women?” We’d go through another season and we’d add a male. And then the next season, we’d add another male. We’re going into Season 5, we just added two women of color [Jessica Parker Kennedy and Danielle Nicolet] on our show as series regulars, bringing our number of female regulars on the show up to four, which is amazing. I mean, if you would have said that to my 14-year-old self, there’s no way I would have believed you.”

For Harkavy, she would like to see more scenes with the women simply kicking butt.

“Emily [Bett Rickards] and I asked Beth [Schwartz, new Arrow showrunner] to have more scenes together this year,” Harkavy said. “I love working with the women. My favorite thing is to kick butt with other women on our show.”

While there’s been no indication that there will be an all-women crossover event, there will be more opportunities for the butt-kicking that Harkavy wants with the addition of another female hero. Ruby Rose is set to join the Arrowverse as Batwoman in time for the multi-show crossover event this fall.

Would you like to see an all-female Arrowverse crossover? Let us know in the comments below.