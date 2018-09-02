Asher Angel Reveals Why Zachary Levi is Perfect for ‘Shazam!’

DC fans were quite taken with Zachary Levi’s approach to Shazam, and Billy Batson actor Asher Angel breaks down why he’s the perfect fit for the hero.

Angel will play Levi’s younger half in the film, and he explained why Levi is perfect to play the magical hero Shazam.

“Zach, you’re the perfect Shazam because, I mean, we look alike, kind of, but he’s funny, we have a lot in common,” Angel told Variety. “I mean, he’s really a kid too. So he’s a kid and an adult. Zach, I love you buddy. I can’t wait for what’s to come and you’re the best so, SHAZAM!”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

The tone of the film is much more lighthearted than previous DC comic adaptations and looks to have some fun with its premise. If the trailer is any indication, fans are in for a good time when the full movie hits, and we sincerely hope it delivers on the BIG but with superheroes pitch.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

You can find the official synopsis for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on Dec. 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.