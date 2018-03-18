Ava DuVernay Says Big Barda is Her Favorite Superhero

Ava DuVernay has developed a fan following in recent years, thanks to her work bringing iconic stories to life. But as it turns out, she considers herself to be a fan of one storied DC Comics character.

The director, who will soon make history with her live-action adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, was asked to name her favorite superhero during a recent Twitter Q&A. To the surprise of some, DuVernay answered Big Barda, and explained that she’s her favorite for “many reasons.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Big Barda, here’s the DC Comics crash course. Barda was created by comic icon Jack Kirby, and first made her debut in 1971’s Mister Miracle #4. Barda is a member of the New Gods, who grows up in an abusive orphanage alongside her future husband, Mister Miracle. The pair end up escaping the world of Apokolips, joining the Justice League and having various other adventures.

While Barda might not be the most well-known character within the DC mythos, she certainly has a fan following, one that’s been reignited by Tom King and Mitch Gerads’ Mister Miracle series. Gerads even responded to DuVernay’s tweet, which you can check out below.

While a New Gods-centric movie might not currently be in the cards for DC, especially after a lot of it was cut from the recently-released Justice League, it’s hard to deny that DuVernay would be a pretty perfect fit to adapt some version of Big Barda’s story.

DuVernay would be able to balance the visual and narrative needs of a Barda-related film, whether it’s an actual adaptation of the New Gods storyline or a version of the current Mister Miracle run. Heck, a Bombshells movie with Barda in the cast would be an awesome thing to see.