Baby Darkseid Throws the Horns In Dark Nights: Metal #2

Last week, Dark Nights: Metal writer Scott Snyder took to Twitter to reveal a little insight into the series, challenging audiences to find the character “throwing the horns” in each issue of the miniseries, adding that today’s Metal #2 featured his personal favorite of the series.

And…well, yeah, the issue delivered. There was a whole lot of story and some really crazy visuals and big ideas in Dark Nights: Metal…but there was something just really crazy and charming about Batman carrying around Baby Darkseid in a Baby Bjorn.

“I wanted it to feel like every page is a surprise,” Snyder told ComicBook.com. “You’re like, I know that we have to get Batman having it out with Superman and Wonder Woman, but I didn’t think that I would have Baby Darkseid in a Baby Bjorn in the tomb of Hath-Set with Godwave goggles and crazy old bat priests.”

If you have forgotten, the events of “The Darkseid War” began with Darkseid and the Anti-Monitor fighting, with Darkseid seemingly killed. He would be revived laster…as an infant. At present, there are numerous players vying for control of Apokolips, while Lex Luthor is nominal royalty on the world (although he sure seems to spend a lot of time soaking up the adulation in Metropolis instead).

Somehow, Batman has got hold of the baby, though, and plans to use his Omega Beams to turn away a group of evil Batmen coming to attack the DC Universe from the Dark Multiverse, a multiverse composed of dark matter and previously unknown to the heroes and villains of the DCU.

During a squabble between Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and a group of priests there to celebrate the coming of a bat demon known as Barbatos, though, the Dark Knights enter the DC Universe, and…well, Darkseid seems pretty pumped to see them.

That’s right: the adorable toddler with gray, craggy skin is the one who throws the horns in this issue and…well, it’s kind of perfect.

You can see the context for yourself by heading to your local comic shop or ComiXology to pick up a copy of Dark Nights: Metal #2 by Snyder and his longtime Bat-ally Greg Capullo.

