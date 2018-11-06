The Arabic Theme Song for ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Is Something Every Fan Must Watch

Batman is truly an international superstar, and if you want to truly see just how real the love is for The Dark Knight all around the world, then just check out this Arabic version of the iconic opening credits to Batman: The Animated Series!

If the catch (kitschy?) tune doesn’t grab you right away with its pulse thumping 8-bit keyboard sounds, then the gems that are these lyrics definitely will:

“The guardian who does not placate evil

From his cave went over like a thunder

He walk the streets

into the truth

So, no place for mystery

For our hero a spirit of honest

that discovered truth

A light shines downtown

drawing an appeal for our hero

while it appears and disappears

That is Batman signal“

Now granted, those lyrics do sound better in Arabic when they rhyme – but still, for those of us familiar with the original US version, it’s a pretty far out there departure.

Batman: The Animated Series remains an iconic cult-hit animated series – one that redefined the look and world of DC Comics animation for decades afterward. The series has become a talking point once again, thanks to its inclusion as one of the featured pieces of of content on the new DC Universe streaming service that just launched. Hop on over to DC Universe if you want to relive the entire Batman: The Animated Series experience all over again.

The next big event in Batman’s animated slate will be the highly-anticipated release of the Batman: Hush animated movie in 2019. That film will adapt the popular story by Jeph Loeb (now head of Marvel TV, ironically) and Jim Lee, which sees Batman being tracked by a mysterious stalker and Mastermind named Hush. It starts with Batman having his actions sabotaged by the villain, but quickly escalates when this “Hush” begins aiding and advising the iconic villains in Batman’s rogues gallery, training them to manipulate and outwit the Caped Crusader at every turn.

While finally getting Batman: Hush adapted for the screen will be a big win for DC Universe fans, it still won’t be quite the same as getting some kind of return to the late ’90s / 00s heyday of DC animated series like Batman: TAS, Superman: TAS and the Justice League series. The spirit of that era now lives in the acclaimed (and fan-fav) Young Justice cartoon, which will soon be returning to the DC Universe streaming service for new season.