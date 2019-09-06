Batman ‘Bane Dog’ Photo Goes Viral

A new kind of short snot dog muzzle is taking the world of pet owners by storm, but it’s also proving to be a whole lot of fun for DC Comics fans, as well. That’s because pictures of various dogs wearing the short snot muzzle has inspired comparisons to one of the most iconic villains from the Batman movie franchise.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the era of “Bane Dog”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it.” pic.twitter.com/APRyJFGKjS — ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) September 5, 2019

“You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it.” —@Elliesunakawa

Buzzfeed’s @Elliesunakawa perfectly nailed what so many Batman fans have been thinking ever since these short snout muzzles started hitting the streets. These poor French bulldogs, boxers, terriers, and pugs all truly look like they’re doing their best impersonation of Tom Hardy’s Bane from The Dark Knight Rises!

Of course, @Elliesunakawa is also the first ot admit to the second thought most Batman fans think about when seeing this post – namely that while her caption is hilarious, it arguably missed a much bigger opportunity for some hilarious turn of phrase. After all, the world has been waiting a long time for the worlds of Batman and dogs to collide in a perfect line like: “You merely adopted the bark.”

yes…i know this should’ve said BARK and not DARK i am a fool !! — ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) September 6, 2019

The best part about all of this focus on ‘Bane dogs’ is that it has had the unforeseen side-effect of resurrecting when of the best Dark Knight Rises parodies ever created: Banecat!

The YouTube video series “A Troublemaking Cat Named Peanut” became a viral sensation when it was released in 2014. It took the Internet’s love of both cats and superhero movies and combined them into a perfect parody of Tom Hardy’s Bane. Given what we’ve already seen form these new dog muzzles, it’s almost a challenge for dog lovers to now rise up and dethrone Banecat. We’ll be watching for it…

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2on December 16, 2022.