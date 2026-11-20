Everyone has a certain idea of who Batman is. He’s the Dark Knight and he never smiles. He’s the black avenger of Gotham City, the member of the Justice League that everyone is a little scared of. Back in post-Crisis DC, he would often be portrayed in group shots in shadow, the mysterious warrior who showed up, saved the day, and left because the Joker escaped from Arkham again. He has an aura of competence that few heroes can match, but he keeps everyone at arm’s reach. He has no qualms with using fear to keep the criminals of Gotham in line; he’s not going to kill you, but you’re probably going to wish he did.

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Batman is a symbol for a lot of things, but one thing that he’s not associated with often is hope.; that’s Superman’s game. However, when it comes right down to it, Batman is all about hope. He’s the one that everyone looks to when the day needs saving and there have been numerous times that the Caped Crusader showing up was a moment of hope. Batman was a symbol of hope these five times, proving that he’s more than just the night’s most dangerous hero.

5) “No Man’s Land”

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We talk about “Death of Superman” a lot when we talk about ’90s DC and what the various Super-events meant for the character. However, other than “Knightfall”, we don’t really talk very much about the Dark Knight in the ’90s. Much like the Man of Steel, he had numerous big event stories, with Gotham ravaged by the Clench plague and a massive earthquake. All of this led the federal government deciding to cut Gotham off from the rest of the country at the end of the decade. The city is cut off from the mainland, left to its own devices. This is the reality of “No Man’s Land”, a year long Batman epic that ran through every Bat-related comic of 1999 and 2000 (I’m pretty sure it’s close to a hundred parts if you include all the tie-ins).

This being Gotham, the city broke down completely, with the various gangs carving out their own fiefdoms. Gotham was no more and even Batman had seemingly given up, with the rest of the Bat-Family scrambling to make a difference. When the Dark Knight started fighting again, he was a rallying symbol of the old order, allowing the Bat-Family and the GCPD to take back the city. Batman brought hope to the hopeless, allowing the city to survive.

4) Returning to Gotham City in “City of Bane”

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Tom King’s Batman run gets a lot of hate that I don’t agree with whatsoever. Not only did he build an 85-issue plot that cemented Bane as one of Batman’s greatest foes, but was able to tell numerous great Batman stories, all while digging into the psychology of the character. It all led to “City of Bane”. Throughout the run, Bane had been manipulating events to take away everything from the Caped Crusader, using the Psycho-Pirate to take control of Gotham City, creating an army of villains to use as his lieutenants. He had Alfred hostage, promising to kill him if Batman or the Bat-Family re-entered the city.

Beaten mentally and physically, he goes to Catwoman for help and eventually the two of them make their way back to the city. The Dark Knight re-entering the city was the sign for the rest of the Bat-Family to make their move, leading to the end of Bane’s reign. While the whole thing cost Alfred his life – Damian had tried to attack the city before Batman returned, leading to his death – Bats and company would defeat Bane and the Flashpoint Batman (who had decided to work with Bane because the villain would make sure that Batman no longer existed and Bruce could finally have a life), saving the city and getting everything back to normal.

3) Batman Showing Up at the Gulag in Kingdom Come #3

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Kingdom Come, by Mark Waid and Alex Ross, is one of the greatest stories in DC history. It took place in an alternate future where Superman’s retirement led the rest of his generation of heroes to take off their costumes, replaced by a more violent new breed. However, there was one who didn’t quit and no one was surprised – Batman. He kept up his war on crime in Gotham, using Bat-Robots to create a police state. The return of Superman and the Justice League was just another problem he had to deal with and he did it by teaming up with League’s enemies, ostensibly because they were more human, all in an attempt to figure out what Lex Luthor’s plan was and how to stop it. However, he was unable to take down Billy Batson before he became Captain Marvel and Luthor’s plan to start a rebellion at the Justice League’s Gulag was set in motion.

Wonder Woman led the Justice League’s forces against the imprisoned metahumans, but they were slowly but surely overwhelmed. Into this hopeless battle dropped Batman and his crew. Clad in armor that shored up his aged, battered body, the Dark Knight’s entrance was a turning point in the battle and one of the biggest aura-farming moments in comics, made all the better by Alex Ross’s gorgeous art. Kingdom Come is full of amazing moments, but this one will always be one of the best.

2) Dick Grayson Was a Very Different Batman

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Bruce Wayne became Batman because of the worst night you can imagine, watching as his parents bled out on the cold concrete. He vowed to make sure that no one would feel what he felt that night; noble but a fool’s errand for the all-too human Wayne. Eventually, he had the misfortune of witnessing someone go through the exact same thing as he did and stepped in. Dick Grayson lost his parents to crime, but gained a new family thanks to Bruce. He saw a kindred spirit in the boy, leading to him becoming Robin the Boy Wonder. Dick would go down as the greatest sidekick of them all, founding the Teen Titans, and eventually becoming Nightwing.

As Nightwing, Dick proved that he had more than learned the lessons of being a superhero from his mentor. Grayson was first given a chance to take on the mantle of the Dark Knight after Bruce defeated Azrael, a short stint that most fans barely recall. However, after Batman’s “death” in Final Crisis, Dick would end up becoming the Caped Crusader again. He was a very different hero and became another kind of Batman, one who was all smiles and saving the day and being nice to his fellow heroes. He had a much more hopeful aura than his mentor, showing that Batman could be more than just the grim avenger of the night.

1) Revealing the Truth About the Hyperclan in JLA #3

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The Justice League is DC’s greatest team, with Batman as one of the guiding lights of the group since the beginning. Over the years, he’s gained a reputation with them; while he’s often short with his teammates, he’s the guy who saves the day more often than not. He’s been known to show up when things are at their worst, bringing with him the key to saving the day, giving the more powerful members a chance to make a difference. The League knows that when Batman shows up when things are at their worst, they’re about to get a whole lot better and one of the best examples of this came in JLA #3.

The Hyperclan were a new team of proactive heroes, calling the Justice League old-fashioned and taking the esteem of the public from them with their flashy yet empty superheroics. Eventually the two teams end up fighting, with the Hyperclan trouncing the League rather easily. Everyone is taken down, except Batman. He’s able to figure out the Hyperclan’s secret – that they’re White Martians, meaning that they’re weak to fire. He used this to break their hole on the League, which led to the heroes winning the day. The Caped Crusader showed up when the League was at their lowest and saved the day, showing that sometimes, hope wears black.

Do you think Batman works as a symbol of hope? Any moments you would have wanted to see on this list? Sound off in the comment section below.