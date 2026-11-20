Following the change in leadership, priorities for the DCU and future projects have shifted. David Ellison has expressed an interest in a fast-tracked Justice League, wanting Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman on screens again as soon as possible. Fans have been wanting Batman and Wonder Woman again for years, and putting Aquaman back in the spotlight makes sense given the financial success of 2018’s Aquaman. With a focus on Justice League stories, there are few better places to look than the largely successful animated series Justice League Unlimited.

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While the DCU has already carried over some villains from the show — see Lex Luthor in Superman or Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos — there’s still plenty left to make appearances. With Man of Tomorrow still on track to hit theaters, The People vs. Gorilla Grodd is still expected to introduce audiences to Gorilla Grodd. Gorilla Grodd made appearances in both Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, serving as a mastermind not only behind the Secret Society but also the Legion of Doom. Beyond Luthor and Grodd, DCU villains are still up in the air, but here are five solid picks for the Justice League to battle against.

5. Cheetah

Done dirty in Wonder Woman ‘84, the archeologist turned demigod Barbara Minerva deserves another shot in the DCU. In the DCAU canon, Barbara Minerva became the Cheetah when funding for her experiments ran out and she started testing on herself. Outcasted as a result, Cheetah turned to a life of crime. In Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, she mainly played a supporting role as one villain amongst a larger ensemble. Cheetah was part of both Lex Luthor’s Injustice Gang and Gorilla Grodd’s Legion of Doom.

Cheetah was largely in the background of episodes, with no strong individual plot of her own. Given the many retcons and alterations to the character, Cheetah could take a variety of forms in the DCU. She could be another monster that was created by experimentation like Matt Hagan in Clayface, or she could help bring in another god through her connection to Urzkartaga.

4. Darkseid

Darkseid first popped up in the extended animated universe in Superman: The Animated Series, but he’s hardly just a Superman villain. He’d make appearances throughout Superman: The Animated Series along with an episode of Justice League prior to his resurrection during the first part of Justice League Unlimited’s series finale. Due to the magnitude of the threat that Darkseid poses, the Justice League must temporarily ally with Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom in order to bring Darkseid down.

Darkseid is an easy choice in terms of Justice League level threats, and was set to enter the DCU through the Mister Miracle animated series. With Josh Hutcherson and Mackenzie Davis lending their voices to the show for Mister Miracle and Big Barda, the show seemed well on its way, even though they hadn’t yet cast a voice actor for Darkseid. Given the duo’s ties to Apokolips, the show is a sensible way to introduce him to the DCU, especially since Darkseid has all the makings of a great big bad and would be wasted as a foe in a first or even second Justice League film.

3. Morgaine le Fay

As an evil sorceress from Arthurian times — and the half-sister of King Arthur — Morgaine le Fay had an interesting backstory with the formidable magic powers to match. Unlike the other villains that the Justice League faced throughout Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, Morgaine le Fay didn’t want power for herself, but rather for her son, Mordred. Morgaine le Fay may have only appeared in one episode of Justice League Unlimited, but it was one of the show’s most iconic episodes, and solidified her appearance on this list as a villain the Justice League could face. Magic is a route that hasn’t been explored much in DCU films yet and could make for different feeling films.

The Justice League Unlimited episode “Kid Stuff” saw Morgaine le Fay achieve her goal, but not in the way she intended. Le Fay gets her hands on the Amulet of First Magic which gives her and Mordred enough power to finally conquer the world. Although wanting him to have power, Morgaine le Fay is wary of him using the amulet because he’s too young — an action that causes him to snatch the amulet from her and wish that there were no more adults in the world. All adults are sent to a separate dimension, and Morgaine le Fay offers her services to the Justice League in order to defeat her son. In order to go back to the regular world, Le Fay turns Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern into children and wacky cartoon hijinks proceed from there.

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2. Felix Faust

More than just a tad pathetic, Faust is arguably one of the most memorable villains of the Justice League cartoons. Having made a Faustian bargain, Faust’s evil deeds are often in service of a higher power, such as Hades, putting him in direct conflict with Diana. Felix Faust very much felt like her villain, especially given the damage he did to Themyscira in “Paradise Lost”. Faust, under the tutelage of Hades, knew what Diana’s vulnerable spots were — her mother and sisters — and used them against her in order to get what he wanted. Unlike other heroes and their antagonists, the confrontation between Diana and Felix Faust had real consequences. Although acting in the island’s best interest, Diana’s choice to bring in the rest of the Justice League gets her exiled because she broke the “no men” rule that the island upheld.

The other Felix Faust story “The Balance” sees Diana returning to Themyscira once again in the aftermath of Felix Faust usurping Hades’s throne in Tartarus. Diana and Hawkgirl free Hades from his torment and together the three stop Faust. In the end, Diana’s welcomed back to Themyscria and Hades tasks himself with looking after the sole piece of Faust’s soul left. In the comics, Faust is frequently up to no good, often posing as other beings such as Dr. Fate and Deadman in order to achieve his ends. Faust could then be a compelling villain for the DCU and add complicated layers to what could otherwise be a straightforward story.

1. Brainiac

Brainiac is the type of villain that feels closer to a when, than an if, he’ll appear in the DCU. Although closely tied to Superman, Brainiac is a threat large enough to demand the attention of the whole Justice League. The Kryptonian AI — him originating from Krypton was a change made for Superman: The Animated Series in order to tie him closer to the Man of Steel — continued his usual quest to destroy sources of knowledge after he attained the most valuable bits, putting him in direct conflict with the Man of Steel.

Justice League Unlimited saw the character literally fuse with Lex Luthor becoming a hybrid of the two villains. Brainiac admits his role in curing Luthor’s kryptonite-induced cancer, showing just the tip of the iceberg of Brainiac’s power. Brainiac is presumed destroyed following Flash forcibly separating the two, but Gorilla Grodd reveals that he managed to save a fragment. Luthor then spends much of the third season of Unlimited obsessed with trying to merge with Brainiac again. Ultimately, Luthor fails in his quest and it is his unending efforts that bring forth Darkseid instead. Bringing Brainiac into the DCU is a no-brainer in terms of giving not only Superman another big bad, but also expands the universe given Brainiac’s plethora of knowledge and abilities.

Which Justice League Unlimited villain are you still waiting for? Let us know in the comments!