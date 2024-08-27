Batman Gets 85th-Anniversary Popcorn Bucket at AMC

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Batman and DC is lighting up their celebration of the Dark Knight in a big way. Coinciding with the return of The Batman to theaters on August 28th, AMC is releasing a functional Bat-Signal popcorn bucket. The bucket, which you can see in action in the video below, will be sold by itself for $34.99. There will also be a cup featuring designs of the Batmobile over the years for $11.99 and fans can get both the popcorn bucket and the cup in a combo for $44.99.

The popcorn bucket of the year!



The Batman 85th Anniversary popcorn bucket will be available at AMC on August 28. pic.twitter.com/tTC41WFqfm — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 26, 2024

As was noted, the release of the popcorn bucket coincides with the special, one-night showing of The Batman on The 28th in select AMC theaters. The showings will also feature a sneak peak of The Penguin which debuts on HBO on Thursday, September 19th. AMC announced the re-release of The Batman earlier this month. The Penguin has been described by series showrunner Lauren LeFranc as being “the bridge” between The Batman and The Batman Part II. The Batman Part II is scheduled to open in theaters October 2, 2026.

“We are the bridge between the two films,” LeFranc said previously about The Penguin‘s relationship to The Batman films. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt [Reeves] has planned.”

The Batman 85th-Anniversary Popcorn Bucket is Just the Latest Memorable Popcorn Bucket

This Batman-themed popcorn bucket is just the latest memorable, collectible popcorn bucket exciting movie fans. Earlier this summer, fans were shocked (and amused) by the “intentionally crude” Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket released by AMC for the wildly successful Marvel film. That particular bucket got some pretty interesting reactions — including one from Marvel’s Pizza Poppa himself, Bruce Campbell who told ComicBook at San Diego maybe they should “send that one back.”

Earlier this year, AMC also had another notable popcorn bucket that gathered a lot of buzz with the release of the Dune: Part Two bucket. That bucket resembled the sandworm from the film and quickly went viral, something the designers never really saw coming.

“You don’t know what the internet is going to latch on to and how they’re going to latch on to it,” Marcus Gonzalez, global creative director for Zinc Group said previously.

What is The Penguin About?

There aren’t many details about the specifics of The Penguin available just yet, only that the film will be the next chapter in Matt Reeves’ The Batman saga. The Penguin will star Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The series will premiere on Thursday, September 19th with the episode re-airing over the weekend, concluding on Sunday, September 22nd at 9 p.m. ET/PT. After that, each new episode of The Penguin will debut on Sundays at 9 p.m.