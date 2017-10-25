Grant Morrison Returns To Batman As Part of ‘Dark Knights: Metal’

One of DC Comics’ most prolific creators will return to write its most iconic creator next year, as the company just announced that Grant Morrison will pen a new Batman tale.

Morrison will be joining Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia’s Dark Nights: Metal, co-writing a tale in the one-shot issue called Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt.

Snyder teased a collaboration with Morrison at New York Comic Con. The news was since confirmed this morning in a report from CBR, as well as a tweet from Snyder himself.

So HUGE #DCMetal news – the one and only Grant Morrison will be co-writing our special February issue METAL: DARK KNIGHTS, THE WILD HUNT!!! pic.twitter.com/Y2bWpIFV93 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) October 24, 2017

Morrison’s run on Batman lasted for seven years and is notable for introducing Damien Wayne to the mythos as the latest character to adopt the mantle of Robin, but he also has a significant contribution in Snyder and Capullo’s latest epic.

The Dark Multiverse’s “bat god” known as Barbatos first appeared in his run on Batman & Robin and The Return of Bruce Wayne, which ran in conjunction together after Wayne’s death in Final Crisis.

After Wayne fought his way back to the present day, successfully beating Darkseid and his Omega Sanction, he thwarted the plan of Doctor Hurt who was attempting to pay a sacrifice to Barbatos.

The rest of Morrison’s run was dedicated toward fighting Talia al Ghul’s terrorist organization known as Leviathan, but until then everything was building to a confrontation with Dr. Hurt, who some theorized to be a manifestation of Darkseid’s curse mixed with the influence of Barbatos.

Snyder’s story has yet to reveal the origin or purpose of the Dark Multiverse, though it has dropped some major hints with references to Krona and the various Crises that have afflicted the superhero line.

Hopefully with Morrison’s contributions, those story ties come into clearer focus and give Batman nerds more reason to connect the dots between Morrison’s and Snyder’s epic runs on the character.

Check out the original solicit for the comic below. Which will be on sale February 14.

DARK KNIGHTS RISING: THE WILD HUNT #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by DOUG MAHNKE, IVAN REIS and others Cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Continued from the pages of the bestselling DARK NIGHTS: METAL! The Dark Knights ride through the farthest reaches of the Multiverse to track down the unlikeliest of teams: The Flash, Cyborg, Raven and Detective Chimp. The mission: keep these heroes from completing their desperate quest to save all of existence! Plus, Challengers’ Mountain crackles with dark energy that will release an army of the world’s worst nightmares into the streets of Gotham City!



This one-shot also answers the question: Where are the Metal Men? And who is the latest addition to the team?