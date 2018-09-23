Jon Hamm Reveals His Favorite Batman Stories

It’s currently unclear if Jon Hamm will end up portraying Batman on the big screen, but it sounds like the actor has a few Dark Knight stories that he’s fond of.

In a recent interview with IGN, Hamm was asked which Batman stories he considers his favorite, especially since he has recently expressed an interest in theoretically playing the role. Hamm decided to have a bit of fun with the answer, before answering genuinely.

“First of all, allow me to introduce the new Batman sitting next to me.” Hamm joked, gesturing to his Bad Times at El Royale costar Cailee Spaeny. “I like the Dark Knight stories, the Frank Miller limited series that they had back in the [’80s]. I like the Flashpoint timeline. It was a Flash kind of derivative of Batman, where he changes history and Bruce Wayne dies and his father becomes Batman. It’s very different.”

“I like a lot of the stories, I think they’re great.” Hamm continued. “I love the whole universe. I think it’s a fascinating character and a really fun — there’s a reason that that story has kind of kept people’s imaginations going for some time. And mine.”

For DC fans, the particular comics that Hamm cited will surely be interesting, especially considering the recent state of Batman on the big screen. It’s no secret that The Dark Knight Returns has served as an inspiration for Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Batman, particularly within Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. And Flashpoint has been rumored to be a part of the DC Extended Universe’s plan for over a year now, although recent reports have cast that in jeopardy.

Either way, it sounds like Hamm would be more than willing to put on the Batman cowl, depending on the context.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed in an interview earlier this month. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

But according to Hamm, he’s never actually spoken to anyone about the possibility of taking on the role.

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

That being said, Hamm would be willing to take on the role in the right context, even if it would involve a bit of extra effort.

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm added. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

Would you want to see Jon Hamm play Batman? What do you think of the actor’s favorite Batman stories? Let us know what you think in the comments below.