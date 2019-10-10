Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Shares Photo FromCrisis on Infinite Earths Location

There are lots of reasons to get excited for this year’s huge Arrowverse crossover event, and not only because it will finally adapt Crisis on Infinite Earths in live-action. This event is proving to be the biggest crossover yet, as it will finally incorporate all of the characters across every superhero show on The CW, while also bringing back a lot of familiar faces that fans have been dying to see. But one of the most surprising additions is the casting of famed Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as a grizzled Bruce Wayne, somewhat reminiscent of his role on the Batman Beyond animated series.

Now Conroy is sharing his first photo as he begins production on the crossover in Vancouver, offering another look at his live-action take as Bruce Wayne.

Here in beautiful Vancouver working on Crisis on Infinite Earth! pic.twitter.com/ologKsAEBX — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) October 10, 2019

There have been a lot of questions about just how all of these series will dovetail into the event, as Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow will feature crossover episodes. And while Black Lightning won’t get a proper episode dedicated to the event, the character will appear in the crossover.

The Flash actor Grant Gustin teased that his series will be disrupted by the event as Barry Allen attempts to navigate his destiny.

“I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be,” Gustin explained. “The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace also teased what’s to come at a premiere event for The Flash Season 6.

“Crisis turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to…The Flash because it created an immediacy to things,” Wallace said after a screening of the season premiere. “We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die….We’re not messing around.”

He added, “The Monitor showing up and making a cosmic pronouncement drives you to extremes in order to fight against or accept the coming Crisis. And every episode this season… is all about ‘do I accept death or do I fight it?’”

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins on Sunday, December 8th with an episode of Supergirl, and will carry on through January on The CW.