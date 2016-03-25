Batman: Make the Batfleck Movie Trends as Fans Campaign to See It Made
Even with The Batman debuting in theaters next year, a new animated series, and countless comics, fans are still eager to see more of DC's Batman. This seems to especially be true for Ben Affleck's portrayal of DC's Dark Knight, who appeared in the main DC Films continuity in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as both the theatrical edition and the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. Affleck is also confirmed to make some sort of appearance in the upcoming The Flash movie — but it looks like fans want his onscreen story to be far from over. On Sunday, #MakeTheBatfleckMovie began trending once again on social media, with fans voicing a desire to see some version of Affleck's original The Batman solo movie — which he was initially poised to write, direct, and star in, before the project evolved elsewhere — brought to life.
Some have remarked about how Affleck deserves to have his ambitious Batman solo story brought to life, while others have just marveled at the idea of seeing "Batfleck" in a larger context. Here are just a few of those reactions.
Ben Affleck remains one of the best "versions" of Batman. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie— Z (@AMagicWriter) June 27, 2021
We Got J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.
Jeremy Irons as Alfred
Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson.
And Ben Affleck as the BATMAN!
That’s a pretty damn good start for a solo movie. Who else do you wanna see in it? #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/j82xNwKTfh— Leonidas (@Signs2323) June 27, 2021
Who wouldn't want to see this in live-action, #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/6tblS8ddbA— Rabbit (@DCSkwad) June 27, 2021
#MakeTheBatfleckMovie and take my money honey 🖤🦇 pic.twitter.com/9Ah09RIjRy— Catt (@ChicCattLady2) June 27, 2021
His arc and journey needs to be fully completed and realised. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/bDLSqw1sMl— George_Spiky_Steppenwolf_ZSJL 🇬🇧 (@George_Taylor94) June 27, 2021
Can we ALL agree that Ben Affleck as Batman #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/GIEBYKZFA6— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) June 27, 2021
I want to see the whole league again, but the Batfleck movie comes first.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/tHpWn9eUWg— John Smith (@JohnSmithDCEU) June 27, 2021
Special shoutout to Alfred. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/ivRGwCu3vR— Daryn Kirscht (@DarynKirscht16) June 27, 2021
My reaction after watching Ben Affleck's Batman for 100th time#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/fNnotGu5ig— Akku (@vishalj_105) June 27, 2021
The best #Batman script is lurking in the corner ready to attack you with amazement!#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/fymRjL2Zgv— Amit B 🇮🇳 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@amitb214) June 27, 2021